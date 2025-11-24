Auto Fib for MT5

Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them.

Auto Fib keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart at all times.

It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy.

Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click.

Two Detection Modes (Selectable in Inputs):





Auto Mode — Automatically finds the latest valid trend leg and draws Fibonacci levels instantly.

Manual Mode — Define a trend leg yourself by dragging a vertical line. Perfect for traders who want full control over the exact impulse being measured.





Who It's For

Auto Fib is built for traders who: Use Fibonacci tools but dislike drawing them manually

Want fast, accurate pullback levels for trade entries without chart clutter

Trade rule-based strategies and use Fib zones for entries, stops, or confluence Key Features:

Automatic trend detection Manual trend selection with a simple line drag Auto-adjusting Fibonacci levels when the trend leg extends One-click hide/show for a clean execution chart Fully customizable colors and styles



