Telegram to mt5 trade signal executor

Telegram to MT5 Trade Signal Executor

Automated Trade Execution Bridge for MetaTrader 5

The Telegram to MT5 Trade Signal Executor is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that seamlessly bridges your Telegram trading signals with MetaTrader 5 platform execution. This advanced solution enables automated trade execution from remote signals while maintaining enterprise-level security and reliability.

Key Features:

  • Secure Socket Connection: Implements encrypted local network communication between your signal provider and MT5 platform

  • Automatic Signal Parsing: Intelligent message processing that extracts trading parameters from structured Telegram messages

  • Instant Trade Execution: Real-time order placement with minimal latency upon signal reception

  • Robust Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with detailed logging for troubleshooting and monitoring

  • Automatic Reconnection: Built-in recovery mechanism that maintains connection stability and automatically reconnects after disruptions

  • Flexible Trade Management: Supports market orders with customizable stop loss and take profit levels

Technical Specifications:

  • Connection Protocol: Secure local TCP/IP socket communication

  • Signal Format: Structured text-based messaging for reliable parsing

  • Order Types: Market execution for BUY and SELL positions

  • Risk Management: Integrated stop loss and take profit functionality

  • Compatibility: Full MetaTrader 5 support across all instrument types

  • Configuration: Customizable reconnection attempts and connection parameters

Operation Workflow:

  1. Secure Connection Establishment: The EA initiates a protected local network connection to the signal gateway

  2. Signal Reception: Continuously monitors for incoming trading instructions from authorized sources

  3. Message Validation: Automatically validates and parses incoming signals for proper formatting

  4. Trade Execution: Instantly executes validated trades with specified risk parameters

  5. Confirmation Protocol: Provides execution feedback to the signal source




