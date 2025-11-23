Gold Fear Greed Dashboard

### **Product Name:** SamuraiFX Gold Sentiment - XAUUSD Fear & Greed Index

**Tagline:** *Unlock the hidden psychology of the Gold market. Trade XAUUSD with institutional-grade sentiment analysis.*

### **Overview**

Are you tired of guessing the direction of Gold? XAUUSD is one of the most emotional and volatile assets in the world. To trade it successfully, you don't just need price action—you need to know the **Market Sentiment**.

**SamuraiFX Gold Sentiment** is a powerful non-repainting dashboard that brings the famous "Fear and Greed Index" concept directly to your MT4 chart. By combining Volatility, Momentum, and Money Flow specifically tuned for Gold, this indicator tells you exactly when the market is overextended (Greed) or panic selling (Fear).

### **How It Works (The Logic)**

Unlike standard indicators that lag, this tool calculates a composite score (0-100) based on the **Daily (D1) Macro Data**, regardless of the timeframe you are trading on.

1. **Volatility (Fear):** Analyzes Bollinger Band width and deviation to detect panic moves.

2. **Momentum (Greed):** Uses RSI logic to measure the speed of price changes.

3. **Volume (Money Flow):** Uses MFI to confirm if a move is backed by real institutional money or just noise.

### **Key Features**

* **100% Non-Repaint:** The logic is locked to Daily historical data. Past signals never disappear.

* **Simple Dashboard:** a clean, customizable overlay that fits in any corner of your chart.

* **Multi-Timeframe Ready:** Place it on M1, M5, or H1 charts—it will always show you the reliable Macro (Daily) bias.

* **Live Data:** Updates in real-time with every tick.

* **Color-Coded Phases:** Instantly see if the market is in Extreme Fear, Fear, Neutral, Greed, or Extreme Greed.





### **How to Trade**

Use this indicator as your primary directional filter:

1. **Extreme Fear (0 - 20):** The market is oversold and panicked. * *Strategy:* Look for **BUY** reversals. Do not sell at the bottom.

2. **Fear (20 - 45):** Bearish pressure is dominant. * *Strategy:* Trend follow **SELL** setups on lower timeframes.

3. **Neutral (45 - 55):** Market is deciding or consolidating. * *Strategy:* Wait for a breakout or scalp the range.

4. **Greed (55 - 80):** Bullish pressure is dominant. * *Strategy:* Trend follow **BUY** setups on lower timeframes.

5. **Extreme Greed (80 - 100):** The market is euphoric and overbought. * *Strategy:* Look for **SELL** reversals. Do not buy at the top.





### **Parameters (Settings)**

* **CalcPeriod:** (Default: 14) The number of days used to calculate sentiment.

* **DashCorner:** Select which corner to display the dashboard.

* **FontSize / LineSpacing:** Fully adjust the size to fit your screen resolution (4K compatible).

* **Colors:** Customize all text colors to match your dark or light chart template.





### **Why Buy This Indicator?

** Gold respects technicals, but it moves based on **Fear and Greed**. This tool gives you the psychological edge over other traders who are blindly staring at candles. Stop chasing price and start understanding the mood of the market.