SamuraiFX PD Zones

SamuraiFX Daily Premium & Discount Zones


*Master the Daily Range with the precision of a Samurai.**


Stop guessing where the price is "expensive" or "cheap." The **SamuraiFX Premium & Discount** indicator automatically anchors to the current **Daily High and Daily Low**, giving you the exact Equilibrium (50%) levels in real-time.

Designed for **ICT (Inner Circle Trader)**, **SMC (Smart Money Concepts)**, and Price Action traders, this tool ensures you never Sell in a Discount or Buy in a Premium.


### ⚔️ Why This Indicator?

Many indicators "float" or repaint their zones based on the last 50 candles. This creates confusion. **SamuraiFX is different.** It is strictly anchored to the **Current Day (00:00 Server Time)**. It draws the true High and Low of the day so far, providing a stable, non-repainting structure for your intraday trading.


### 🛡️ Key Features

**100% Non-Repainting:** The starting point (Day Open) never shifts. The zones only expand if price breaks the current High or Low.

**Visual Clarity:**

* **🔴 Premium Zone (Red):** The "Expensive" area above 50%. Look for **SELL** setups here.

**🟢 Discount Zone (Green):** The "Cheap" area below 50%. Look for **BUY** setups here.

* **⚫ Equilibrium (Grey Dot):** The exact 50% midpoint of the daily range.

**Multi-Timeframe Ready:** While the data is based on the **Daily** range, the zones appear perfectly on your **M1, M5, M15, or H1** charts for precision entry.

**Lightweight:** Optimized code ensures zero lag, even on fast-moving indices (US30, NAS100) or Crypto.

### 📉 How to Trade with It

1. **The Setup:** Wait for the price to move away from the Equilibrium line.

2. **The Sell:** If price enters the **Red Premium Box**, wait for your entry confirmation (rejection candle, fair value gap, or pattern). **Do not buy here.**

3. **The Buy:** If price enters the **Green Discount Box**, look for bullish confirmations. **Do not sell here.**

### ⚙️ Inputs & Settings

* **ShowZones:** Toggle the colored boxes On/Off.

**Colors:** Fully customizable colors for Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium to match your chart theme.

**ColorHighLow:** Customize the color of the Daily High/Low boundary lines.

*SamuraiFX – Sharp Precision. Clean Charts.*

*Download today and stop trading against the daily structure.*

Altri dall’autore
Gold Daily ATR Breakout
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System **Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility. Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly w
AO Gold M15 Scanner
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
AO Gold M15 Reversal Scanner **Master Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping with Precision.** Stop guessing where the market turns. This indicator is engineered exclusively for **XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe**. It analyzes the Awesome Oscillator to automatically detect high-probability reversals and trend continuations, keeping your charts clean and your signals clear **Key Features:** * **Pinpoint Reversals:** Identifies "Overbought" tops for Selling and "Oversold" bottoms for Buying. * **Trend Continuation
Gold Seasonality Pro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicatori
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci) **Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD). **Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes. **Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical dat
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione