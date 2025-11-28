Gold Puls

    • The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy.
    • Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade.
    • Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor.
    • Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit.
    • Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading.


monitoring         myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746


  • If you need to increase the lot size to Lot 0.1, you must also increase the TotalProfitToClose value proportionally to 150.
  • Advantages:

  • Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit.
  • Simplicity, reliability, and stability are your key to confident trading.

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Trading pair: XAUUSD

  • Settings

  • Lot 0.01;                                                          Initial Lot size
  • TotalProfitToClose 15;                                       Close all trades if total profit reaches this amount
  • SL 8500;                                                           Stop Loss in points
  • TP 10000;                                                         Take Profit in points
  • NoLossPoints 1760;                                            SL to BreakEven after profit reaches this many points
  • TrailingPoints 3730;                                           Trailing Stop distance in points (0 to disable)
  • Delta 1;                                                            Delta in points for level calculation from High/Low
  • TimeSet "00:00";                                               Time to calculate levels ("00:00" for the previous day's H/L)
  • MaxSpread 500;                                                Maximum allowed spread in points
  • IncreaseFactor 1.3;                                           Lot increase factor after a loss 
  • magic 522236;                                                  Magic Number 

  • "MA Filter" 
  • MA_Period 480;                                                 Moving Average Period 
  • MA_Method MODE_SMA;                                     Moving Average Method 

  • EnableBuy true;                                                 Allow Buy trades 
  • EnableSell false;                                                Allow Sell trades 
  • EnableTradingByDays true;                                 Enable Trading only on specific days 
  • EnableTradingByTime true;                                 Enable Trading only during specific times 
  • TradingDays "2,3,4,5";                                        Days for trading (1=Mon, 2=Tue, .. 7=Sun) - CHECK THIS LOGIC 
  • TradingTimeStart = "04:00";                                Trading Start Time (HH:MM) 
  • TradingTimeEnd = "18:00";                                  Trading End Time (HH:MM)
  • .
  • Default settings for brokers with 2 decimal places on XAUUSD. For brokers with 3 decimal places, add 0 to the settings.

  • SL
  • TP

  • NoLoss
  • Trailing
  • Starting price: $199
  • Gradual increase in the price of the Expert Advisor
