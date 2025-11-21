Monarch Scalper EA MT4
Monarch Scalper Elite – Rule the Market with Real Precision
Launch price $149, after 10 sales it rises to $249
Monarch Scalper Elite is not just another trading robot; it is a professional tool designed for traders seeking security, accuracy, and consistent performance .
Its advanced breakout and reversal logic, along with a dynamic volatility system, ensures that it only trades when the market offers real opportunities.
🔥 Why Monarch Scalper Elite is Different
-
Dynamic Volatility Engine
ATR-based filter that avoids flat markets and takes advantage of movements with real strength.
-
Intelligent Session Management
Configure specific schedules (Asia, London, New York) according to your style and risk tolerance.
-
Professional Risk Management
-
Daily loss protection
-
It does not use martingale or grid.
-
Daily profit target
-
Spread filter to avoid costly inputs
-
Smart trailing stop to maximize profits
-
-
Professional Panel in the Chart
Clear and organized information on account status and daily performance.
-
Compatible with MT4 and MT5
🛡️ Safety as a Priority
The EA protects your capital through strict risk limits, equity control, and multiple filters designed to prevent unnecessary drawdowns.
📈 Recommended Configuration
-
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
-
Optimized Sets: Available after purchase. Download XAUUSD H1 for free.
-
Temporality: H1
-
Account: ECN / Raw Spread - Recommended FP Markets