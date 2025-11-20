LAUNCH PROMO: 99$!! VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE!

Welcome to "TDI Professional" : Your Portfolio Based Mean Reversian Machine

TDI Professional is designed for true portfolio trading, distributing risk across multiple non-correlated assets across various timeframes.

Maximize your exposure to diverse market cycles by simultaneously running optimized settings on several pairs, turning stability into compounded growth!





How TDI Professional Delivers Results :

TDI professional utilizes the TDI. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a comprehensive, multi-component technical indicator that provides traders with a complete picture of the market's current state.

In a short summary, the TDI does three main things:

Measures Market Momentum: It uses an adapted Relative Strength Index (RSI) line (often colored green) to show the current short-term momentum and price direction. Determines Trend Direction: It includes a signal or moving average line (often colored red) and a market baseline (the 50-level, often colored yellow) to confirm the overall trend and major turning points. Indicates Volatility and Risk: It uses a set of volatility bands (often colored blue, similar to Bollinger Bands) derived from the RSI to show how turbulent or quiet the market is, helping a trader adjust risk or filter out poor signals.

Essentially, it combines trend, momentum, and volatility into a single visual tool for advanced trade analysis.





Built for Reliability, With Rigorous Testing at Its Core:

TDI Professional is built without any optimization at all. The TDI as it has been created a decade ago has been adopted as is and utilizes those decade old settings to trade. This means the highest probability of the system performing in the future!





Before running the setfiles:

- Keep in mind to always run backtests on your own broker and consider to run the EA on a demo before live trading.

- TDI Professional is meant to be traded as a portfolio. The FX portfolio on 3 risk settings are readily available and feel free to create your own.

- Backtests on real ticks and 1m OHLC should be quite similar but make sure to test on your own broker.

- The EA does not instantly open trades, it waits until the entry criteria are hit. It may take up to a week before the first positions are opened. After that there will always be a position open for each strategy.

- Feel free to contact me with questions.





Risk management:

This EA does not use Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies. However the EA can average into multiple positions in the same direction if the entry criteria are hit multiple times. Understand that this is very different from grid as it only opens positions when the entry criteria are met. This happens without lot scaling.





Setup for live/demo account: Get Trading in Minutes

Getting started is straightforward—no complex configurations required:

Enable AutoTrading in MT5.

Open an ANY chart on ANY timeframe

Drag the EA onto the chart.

preset set file. In the Inputs window, click Load and select a

Customize the symbol names to match your broker's conventions.

Hit OK, and let it run!





Running Backtests: Validate with Confidence:

Run the backtest on any symbol with any timeframe.

included set files. Load one of the

Update symbol names as per your broker.

Choose a testing period of at least 2-3 years for comprehensive insights. For example from 2021-now.









Key Features at a Glance

Feature Details Risk Management No grid, no martingale. Optimized Assets Check the included setfiles Recommended Timeframe ANY Chart to Use ANY Strategy Count The FX portfolio runs 15 uncorrelated variations running in parallel for diversified exposure. Prop Firm Compatible Can be used on low risk settings but always backtest on the prop firm's broker. Minimum Balance $500 (adjust based on your broker's minimum lot size). Broker recommendation A low spread broker is recommended (contact me for recommended brokers)





Parameters:

Symbols to Scan -> Enter the symbol(s) you want to run. Comma seperated and adjuted to your brokers symbols.

Enter the symbol(s) you want to run. Comma seperated and adjuted to your brokers symbols. Signal timeframe -> Timeframe you want the EA to run on

Trade directions -> Configure whether you want short/long only or both

Reverse strategy -> enable if you want to swap sell for long orders and vice versa

Actually open/close trades -> always enable if you want the EA to trade

Lot mode -> choose between fixed lots or lots per balance

Lot per trade -> for fixed lots this is the lotsize. For lot per balance this is the lotsize per balance

Remove Comment Suffix -> remove the part that adds more info to the comments (like 'US500_A')

Balance -> only active when selected lot per balance. Used like this: Account balance / balance(setting) x Lot per trade = Lot size used in trading

Take Profit mode -> use TP/SL OBOS as default. The EA will decide when to buy/sell based on the TDI. TP/SL points can be used for custom strategies.

TP in points -> here you can set the custom TP settings. Only active in TP/SL points mode

SL in points -> here you can set the custom SL settings. Only active in TP/SL points mode

Slippage in points -> adjust spread filter for custom strategies

Magic number -> enter a custom number to track various strategies when trading the different portfolios



