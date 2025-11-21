BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer

📌 EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer

The EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.

This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.

• For questions, discussions, and support:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/tester_Ea



Info:

• Recommended trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & All Major Forex Pairs

• Recommended timeframe: H1

• Recommended minimum balance: from $100 (depends on risk settings)

• Compatible with any broker

(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)





📘 Indicators Used

Bollinger Bands

Moving Averages MA5 High MA10 High MA5 Low MA10 Low MA50 (Trend Filter)



🎯 BBMA Structure Detection

The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:

1. SIGNAL

CSM (Momentum)

2. SETUP

Reentry

3. VALIDATION

Reject MA50

Reject Lower / Upper Bollinger Bands

Extreme

MHV

4. CONFIRMATION

CSAK

CSAK Break MA50

CSM

Mhv

All conditions are detected automatically without the need to change timeframes.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS