Fox Wave – Quantum Sentinel EA

Version: 1.01 | Author: Fox Wave QCW | foxwavetrading.top

This EA is not just an ordinary robot. It is a hyper-intelligent, multi-symbol, time-filtered trading platform that analyzes Forex, metals, and indices simultaneously, evaluates ultra-complex signals, and automatically opens, manages, and closes positions according to Fox Wave’s celestial logic.

1️⃣ Core Philosophy of the EA

  • Multi-symbol Intelligence: The EA monitors multiple markets simultaneously and selects only the strongest opportunities, maximizing capital efficiency.

  • Signal Alchemy: Each signal (Wizard, Surfer, Tsunami, Rogue) carries its own weight, and the EA filters the most powerful combinations.

  • Timeframe Management: Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly filters allow the EA to trade only when the “cosmic timing” is right.

2️⃣ Symbol Management

  • Symbol Categories: Forex, Metals, Indices – each category has its own SL/TP multipliers and trailing logic.

  • Symbol Lists: The EA can automatically load a list of assets for each market and intelligently process them according to priority and signal strength.

  • Symbol Suffix: Supports brokers with custom suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.a).

  • MaxSymbolsToTrade: Limits the number of assets traded simultaneously to avoid capital overload.

3️⃣ Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Lot / Risk Percent: Trade with either a fixed lot or a percentage of your capital.

  • Trailing Stop & TP Management: Positions are dynamically protected with trailing stops, and profits are optimized according to current “wave potential” of the market.

  • Drawdown Protection: Monitors daily, weekly, and monthly losses and can automatically close positions upon reaching the limit.

4️⃣ SL/TP and Trailing Hyper-parameters

Each market type has its own multipliers used by the EA:

Multipliers per category:

  • Forex

  • Metals

  • Indices

This is not just SL/TP – it is the energy of the market wave, transferred directly into risk management.

5️⃣ Trading Logic

  1. EA loads selected symbols by category.

  2. Evaluates signals (Wizard, Surfer, Tsunami, Rogue) according to timeframe and settings.

  3. Calculates optimal lot size and protective levels (SL/TP/Trailing).

  4. Opens positions only if all filters are satisfied.

  5. Dynamically manages open trades, moves TP with trailing, monitors drawdown.

  6. Repeats the cycle for all symbols and all timeframes while the EA runs.

6️⃣ Inputs and Settings

  • SymbolCategory / Lists – choose market and specific assets

  • MaxSymbolsToTrade / TradeOnlyTopSignals – efficiency filter

  • TradeEnabled / FixedLot / RiskPercent – capital management

  • Timeframe Filters – when the EA trades (day, week, month, year)

  • Signal Filters – which signals the EA accepts

  • Fox Wave Coefficient – multiplies wave value for EA’s unique style

  • SL/TP/Trailing Multipliers – adjusts risk and profit by market type

  • Drawdown Protection – prevents losses above the set limit

7️⃣ Epic Advantages

  • Alien-level precision: Combines wave logic and signals with time filters.

  • Multi-market, multi-power: Forex, metals, indices – all in one EA.

  • Automatic risk management: drawdown, trailing, TP – everything under control.

  • Flexibility: Choose exactly what and when the EA trades.

  • Fox Wave Technology: Wave coefficient transforms market data into superhuman predictions.

Conclusion

Quantum Sentinel EA is not just a robot – it is a hyper-intelligent system that reads the market like wave physics and converts it into trading orders. It is designed for those who want a brutal edge over the market and are unafraid to explore the “wave universe.”




