Signal Autotrader (MT5)



Automatically execute Telegram trading signals directly on MetaTrader 5 — in real time.

🧩 DESCRIPTION



Signal Autotrader MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor that connects your Telegram signal channels directly to MetaTrader 5 and executes trades automatically.

It reads every new message received in a target Telegram channel, extracts the trading instructions (symbol, direction, entry, SL, TP), and opens the trade instantly on your MT5 account.

Designed for traders who follow Telegram signal groups, premium channels, crypto rooms, or anyone who wants to automate recurring signals without manually opening trades.



Perfect for:

Crypto signal channels

Forex/Indices/Gold/Gems signal groups

Telegram → MT5 autotrading setups

High-frequency signal rooms

Prop firm traders

Copy-traders

Professional signal providers needing automation

⭐ MAIN FEATURES



✔️ Automatically executes BUY/SELL orders from Telegram signals

✔️ Reads symbol, entry price, SL & TP from the message

✔️ Works with any asset: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Energies

✔️ Supports forwarded messages, emojis, multi-line formats

✔️ Ultra-robust parsing engine for ANY signal style

✔️ Anti-duplicate protection (no repeated entries)

✔️ Works on any chart, any timeframe

✔️ No DLLs, 100% native MT5

✔️ No need for Telegram Desktop or API keys

✔️ Lightweight, VPS-friendly

✔️ Perfect for prop firm challenges and live funded accounts

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS



1️⃣ You create a Telegram bot with BotFather

2️⃣ Add the bot to your signal channel (admin)

3️⃣ Insert your Bot Token + Channel ID into the EA

4️⃣ The EA checks Telegram for new messages every X seconds

5️⃣ When a new signal arrives, the EA will place an order:



🎯 NEW SIGNAL → BTCUSD BUY ✅ BUY EXECUTED 0.01

6️⃣ It ignores duplicated signals





🧠 ADVANCED PARSING ENGINE



The EA includes a powerful message parser that handles:

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

Emoji-filled messagesForwarded signalsMulti-line text blocksVarious formatting stylesLong banners or ASCII artRandom spaces / tabs / inconsistent formattingSignals with or without entry price

Examples supported:

“BUY BTCUSD NOW 🚀🔥”

“Signal → EURUSD SELL

SL 1.1020

TP 1.0950”

“XAUUSD BUY

Entry: Market

TP1/TP2 in next message”

“NEW ORDER - GBPJPY Sell 📉”

Nothing breaks the parser — it adapts automatically.





📥 HOW TO USE

Open MT5 Attach EA to any chart Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org Insert your bot token + channel/group ID Set your desired lot size Enable AutoTrading

Done.

The EA will now execute signals instantly.

🛠️ REQUIREMENTS

MT5 (latest build)

Windows or VPS

WebRequest access enabled

A Telegram bot added to the signal channel

🚫 LIMITATIONS

❌ Cannot read images, videos, or voice messages

❌ Cannot read channels where the bot is not a member

❌ Cannot override broker restrictions

❌ Requires constant Internet access/VPS

💡 COMMON QUESTIONS

Q: Does it work with forwarded signals?

✔ Yes, fully supported.

Q: Can I use it with crypto signals?

✔ Absolutely — BTC, ETH, and all MT5 crypto assets.

Q: Does it need Telegram Desktop or phone?

❌ No — it communicates directly with Telegram servers.

🔥 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Traders who follow Telegram signals

Prop firm traders

Crypto scalpers

Copy-trading automation

Professional signal providers

Users receiving dozens of signals per day

Anyone who wants signals executed instantly

🎁 BONUS FEATURES