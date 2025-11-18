TP OrionX EA
- Experts
- Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
- Versione: 3.5
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
Trillion Pips OrionX EA is a fully automated 24/7 strategy-based Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for traders who want a safe, stable, and hands-off trading experience. This EA requires no monitoring, runs continuously, and follows a strict, rule-driven trading system — not scalping, not martingale, and not grid.
Built with advanced market-structure logic, OrionX EA focuses on high-value instruments such as BTCUSD and XAUUSD, while also supporting major currency pairs and global indices.
Strategy Basis
OrionX EA operates using a clean, disciplined trading framework based on:
-
Market trend structure
-
Pullback & correction entry zones
-
Price-action confirmations
-
Support & resistance behavior
-
Volatility & stability filters
-
100% stop-loss-protected entries
The EA never enters trades randomly. It waits for fully confirmed conditions that match its internal strategy model, ensuring long-term consistency.
Key Strategy Components
-
Trend Confirmation Engine: Trades only in validated trend directions.
-
Pattern-Based Filters: Uses clean pullbacks and structured setups.
-
Full Stop-Loss Protection: Every trade includes a fixed SL.
-
Volatility Control: Avoids chaotic and news-driven environments.
-
Safe, Clean Logic:
-
❌ No Martingale
-
❌ No Grid
-
❌ No Hedging
-
-
Fully Automated 24/7 Operation: No monitoring required.
Spread Support
✔️ Compatible with spreads up to 3 points
This ensures high performance even under moderate market conditions.
Main Focus Instruments
Trillion Pips OrionX EA performs best on:
-
BTCUSD — Bitcoin (Primary focus)
-
XAUUSD — Gold (Primary focus)
It is also optimized to trade:
-
US30 (Dow Jones)
-
DE40 (DAX 40)
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
USDJPY
-
and many more major pairs and indices
💬 After purchase, message me — I will provide all optimized set files for every symbol.
Core Features
-
MT5 Expert Advisor
-
Runs 24/7 — No monitoring required
-
M5 timeframe only
-
Strategy-based (NOT scalping)
-
Multi-currency & multi-instrument support
-
Fixed stop-loss system
-
Smart confirmation algorithm
-
Auto TP/SL management
-
Spread support up to 3 points
-
Easy plug-and-play setup
Recommended Capital & Lot Sizes
|Account Balance
|Suggested Lot Size
|$1,000
|0.01 lots
|$3,000
|0.05 lots
|$5,000+
|0.10 lots
These lot sizes match the EA’s stop-loss logic for safe and stable trading.
General Setup
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Timeframe: M5 only
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
-
Supported Assets: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US30, DE40, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.
-
Broker Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Spread Requirement: Up to 3 points
-
Trading Mode: 100% automated, 24/7
Performance Notes
Trillion Pips OrionX EA provides stable results when used with:
-
Proper capital
-
ECN execution
-
Low-latency brokers
-
M5 timeframe charts
-
Prepared set files for each symbol
⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|LotSize
|Fixed lot size
|TakeProfit
|Built-in TP target
|StopLoss
|Protective stop loss
|MagicNumber
|Unique MT5 order ID
|MaxSpread
|Spread filter (up to 3 points supported)
|TradePairs
|Default XAUUSD (supports many others)
|SignalMode
|Strategy confirmation setting
How to Use
-
Open MT5 and attach the EA to a M5 chart.
-
Load the correct set file for the chosen instrument (Gold, BTC, indices, Forex).
-
Choose lot size based on account balance.
-
Enable Algo Trading.
-
Run the EA 24/7 — no need to watch or interfere.
-
Use one chart per instrument.
Important Guidelines
✅ Works 24/7 without monitoring
✅ Use ECN or Raw Spread broker
🟢 Supports spreads up to 3 points
💬 After purchase → Inbox me for all set files
❌ No martingale
❌ No grid
❌ No hedging
Summary
Trillion Pips OrionX EA is a powerful, 24/7 MT5 trading solution built for safe and intelligent strategy-based automation. With trend logic, fixed stop-loss protection, multi-instrument support, M5 optimization, and compatibility with spreads up to 3 points, it provides a stable and professional automated trading experience.
⚠️ After purchase: Message me directly — I will send all optimized set files for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, indices, and major pairs.