Multiple Accounts Monitor (MT5)

Monitor real-time Balance & Equity from up to 5 MT5 accounts — in one single chart.

Multiple Accounts Monitor for MT5 is a professional real-time dashboard designed for traders who manage multiple MetaTrader accounts and need to see all balances, equities, and free margins in a single terminal, without switching profiles, terminals, or VPS sessions.

The EA synchronizes data across terminals using the MT5 COMMON folder, allowing one account to share its data and another terminal to read it instantly.

Perfect for:

Funded accounts (MFFX, FXIFY, FTMO, etc.)

Multi-terminal managers

Grid/martingale monitoring

Risk control across multiple live accounts

Copy trading setups

Telegram/Discord signal providers

✔️ Monitor up to 5 accounts (current + 4 external)

✔️ Custom alias for each account (e.g., “Main”, “Funded 1”, “Risky Bot”) - WILL BE ADDED

✔️ Ultra-fast refresh using millisecond timer (1–999 ms)

✔️ Live Balance / Equity / Free Margin

✔️ Customizable Panel — change colors and font size

✔️ Auto-resizing panel depending on number of accounts

✔️ Minimalistic, clean, geometric UI

✔️ No DLLs, no external dependencies

✔️ Works on ANY symbol & ANY timeframe

✔️ 100% safe — only reads/writes local files

✔️ Perfect for monitoring Prop Firm accounts





⚙️

Each MT5 terminal running the EA can be in one of two modes:

1️⃣ SHARING MODE (EnableDataSharing = TRUE)

The EA writes Balance, Equity and Free Margin to a file inside the MT5 COMMON folder.

2️⃣ READING MODE (EnableDataSharing = FALSE)

The EA reads the files produced by the other accounts and displays them inside a clean dashboard panel.

You can monitor 4 external accounts + the current one, all in real time.





Open MT5 on each account you want to monitor Attach the EA to any chart On the account you want to export data: Set EnableDataSharing = TRUE On your main MT5 terminal: Set EnableDataSharing = FALSE

Enter the account numbers and aliases you want to monitor Choose your refresh speed (milliseconds) Move the panel around by dragging it with your mouse Done — all accounts update live.





You can assign custom names to each account, for example:

"Main"

"Funded-100K"

"Aggressive Grid"

"Bot A"

"Manual Trading"

If an alias is left empty, the EA automatically shows the login number.





=== MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS MONITOR ===



>>> CURRENT ACCOUNT <<<

Login : 18930073

Balance: $11 , 101.57

Equity: $12 , 663.08

Free Margin: $12 , 663.08



>>> ACCOUNT 80291724 <<<

Balance: $5 , 002.53

Equity: $5 , 002.53

Free Margin: $5 , 002.53





MetaTrader 5 (latest build)

At least one MT5 terminal running in “Sharing” mode

Windows, VPS or local machine

No special permissions required

No WebRequest, no DLLs, no APIs

🛠️

❌ Cannot read investor passwords

❌ Cannot read directly from other accounts inside the SAME terminal

❌ Only works via file synchronization (MT5 limitation)

❌ Need at least one terminal per account monitored

Q: Can I monitor FTMO, MFFX, FXIFY, etc.?



✔️ Yes, works perfectly.

Q: Does it need any DLL?



❌ No — 100% native MT5.

Q: Does it slow the terminal?



✔️ No — extremely lightweight.





Prop firm traders

Traders with many accounts

Bot developers managing multiple strategies

Copy trading managers

Users running several grid/martingale systems

People who want a central dashboard for all accounts