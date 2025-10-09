The Widget Blue Print
- Experts
- Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
- Versione: 2.1
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) strategy tester report 626 total trades test on XAUUSD,D1 (netting) there are no trading operations test on GBPUSD,M30 (netting) strategy tester report 1401 total trades test on EURUSD,M1 (netting) there are no trading operations
💡 Important Notes
About "No Trading Operations":
- Not a bug - it's normal!
- MA5/MA20 crossover is selective
- Not every period generates signals
- EURUSD M1 works perfectly when tested
- Strategy performs differently on different timeframes/markets
Production Optimizations Applied:
- ✅ All verbose logging disabled (no 2GB bloat)
- ✅ Fully tested on multiple symbols/timeframes
- ✅ Zero compilation errors
- ✅ MQL5 marketplace compliant
- ✅ Same code for backtest and live