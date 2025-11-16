Dual Watch FX

Many traders analyze two timeframes to confirm trade setups. With Dual Watch FX, you can monitor two timeframes per symbol — neatly displayed as mini-charts within a single chart panel.
The panel supports 14 symbols and includes built-in indicators.

A subtle shading system between the upper and lower chart sets helps your eyes focus on one symbol at a time, reducing distractions and making it easier to concentrate on the chart that matters.

Why Dual Charts Matter:

Traders often watch two timeframes for different purposes — for example:

The upper chart to identify the trend, and the lower chart to time the entry.
The upper chart for overall bias, and the lower chart for confirmation signals.
The lower chart for price action, and the upper chart for support and resistance.


Key Features:

Two Timeframes x 14 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets and spot trade setups faster.

Indicator Support — Apply an indicator to the charts.

Focus-Optimized Design — The lower row of charts uses a different shade to naturally guide your focus.

One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini-chart in full size for deeper analysis.

Light & Dark Theme Ready — Adapts seamlessly to your chart background.


How It Works

1. Open a clean chart (without indicators or EAs) and attach the tool.
2. Follow the quick on-chart manual for setup guidance.
3. Chart colors and scale automatically match your main chart settings.


Managing the Oder of Symbols

The panel displays symbols in the same order as the Market Watch list (when unsorted).
To modify the list: In Market Watch, right-click > Sort > Reset to disable sorting.
Drag and drop symbols to your preferred order — the panel updates instantly.



Dual Watch FX is Perfect for:

Day traders who monitor a fixed watchlist of multiple pairs, with two timeframes per symbol.
Part-time day traders who balance trading with other activities and need to check their charts multiple times during the day — quickly but thoroughly.

Altri dall’autore
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Spot the exact price zones banks target for stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker highlights these zones on your chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond obvious highs and lows — prime areas institutions exploit through stop-runs. When price reaches these “bank levels,” the indicator instantly alerts you. All levels are bound to price and never repaint. Triggered levels remain visible on the chart for full transparency and post-trade review. Who It’
Auto Fib MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT5 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Body Break Confirmer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Body Break Confirmer instantly alerts when the price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle. It’s an easy-to-use tool where the user activates the confirmation alert directly on the chart, for the chosen symbol(s), timeframe, and direction. Body breaks are ideal for confirming market reversals or trade entries within any reversal strategy. Being relatively aggressive confirmation types, they are most effective on higher timeframes such as H1 and above. Unlike standard reversal indica
FREE
Multi Timeframe Monitor
Part-time Day Trader
Utilità
Effortless multi-timeframe analysis — all your timeframes in one view. The Multi Timeframes Monitor displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow — neatly arranged in one row for quick, effortless analysis. Instantly load any timeframe onto the main chart directly from its mini chart with one click — fast, simple, and intuitive. Who Is It For? Designed for traders who rely on multiple timeframe analysis, this tool saves valuable time and effort by eliminating the
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Utilità
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer: Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left anchor point to y
FREE
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
Indicatori
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
FREE
Multi Symbol Monitor
Part-time Day Trader
Utilità
Effortless multi-symbol monitoring — all in one view. Stay on top of multiple markets at once with the Multi Symbol Monitor Panel, a compact yet powerful tool that displays mini charts for up to 7 symbols within a single subwindow. Instantly load any symbol onto the main chart with one click — no more chart flipping or window clutter. Who Is It For? Designed specifically for multi-symbol scalpers and intraday traders, this panel makes multi-symbol monitoring effortless while keeping the workspa
FREE
MiniWatch FX28
Part-time Day Trader
4 (1)
Indicatori
View clean price action for up to 28 Market Watch symbols at once — ideal for spotting tradable chart patterns such as flags, triangles, and channels without distractions. New: You can now add indicators to all mini charts for enhanced analysis. Key Features: 28 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets to spot trade setups faster. Indicator Support — Add your favorite indicator uniformly to all mini charts. One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini chart as a full-size chart. How
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilità
The Draggable Candle Timer  for MT4  is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer:   Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left ancho
FREE
Three Bar Breaker MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Three Bar Breaker MT4 provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries. With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts. The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultan
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Identify the exact price zones targeted by banks during stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses typically cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker for MT5 plots these institutional zones directly on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond clear swing highs and lows — areas frequently exploited by Smart Money through stop-runs. When price reaches one of these “bank levels,” the indicator issues an instant alert. All levels are price-bound and never repaint. Once triggered, they remain vi
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione