Many traders analyze two timeframes to confirm trade setups. With Dual Watch FX, you can monitor two timeframes per symbol — neatly displayed as mini-charts within a single chart panel.

The panel supports 14 symbols and includes built-in indicators.





A subtle shading system between the upper and lower chart sets helps your eyes focus on one symbol at a time, reducing distractions and making it easier to concentrate on the chart that matters.





Why Dual Charts Matter:





Traders often watch two timeframes for different purposes — for example:





The upper chart to identify the trend, and the lower chart to time the entry.

The upper chart for overall bias, and the lower chart for confirmation signals.

The lower chart for price action, and the upper chart for support and resistance.









Key Features:





Two Timeframes x 14 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets and spot trade setups faster.





Indicator Support — Apply an indicator to the charts.





Focus-Optimized Design — The lower row of charts uses a different shade to naturally guide your focus.





One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini-chart in full size for deeper analysis.





Light & Dark Theme Ready — Adapts seamlessly to your chart background.









How It Works





1. Open a clean chart (without indicators or EAs) and attach the tool.

2. Follow the quick on-chart manual for setup guidance.

3. Chart colors and scale automatically match your main chart settings.









Managing the Oder of Symbols





The panel displays symbols in the same order as the Market Watch list (when unsorted).

To modify the list: In Market Watch, right-click > Sort > Reset to disable sorting.

Drag and drop symbols to your preferred order — the panel updates instantly.













Dual Watch FX is Perfect for:





Day traders who monitor a fixed watchlist of multiple pairs, with two timeframes per symbol.

Part-time day traders who balance trading with other activities and need to check their charts multiple times during the day — quickly but thoroughly.