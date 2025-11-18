TrendCandle EA Pro
- Experts
- Thanaporn Janbuala
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 18 novembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 7
TrendCandle EA Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 that trades based on the candle colors of the chart. The EA can run on any trading account and can be backtested in the Strategy Tester. It calculates lot sizes appropriately to optimize profits and is suitable for 15-minute(recommented) charts. (XAUUSD)
Key Features:
-
Opens orders based on candle color (green candle → Buy, red candle → Sell)
-
Closes previous orders immediately when a new candle forms
-
Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the account's Max Equity to adjust trade size appropriately
-
Sets Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) automatically
-
Prevents duplicate orders and does not open trades in case of Doji
-
Supports backtesting in the Strategy Tester
Input Parameters:
-
LotStart : Initial lot size (default 0.01)
-
TakeProfitPt : Take Profit in points
-
StopLossPt : Stop Loss in points
-
TP_ForLot : Used to calculate lot size based on Max Equity
-
MagicNumber : Unique Magic Number for the EA
Advantages:
-
Adjusts lot size according to the maximum equity → prevents overtrading
-
Easy to use, suitable for any account type
-
Prevents trading errors
-
Copy-protection system (activation lock)