Breakout Panel

# ⚡ Breakout PRO: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Breakout Robot!
**Tired of false signals and EAs that can't adapt to the market?**
**Breakout PRO** is the complete solution for traders seeking a robust, intelligent, and fully customizable breakout strategy. Designed to operate on multiple timeframes, from H1 to W1, this EA is engineered to maximize profits and minimize risks through a unique combination of advanced filters and cutting-edge money management.
**Stop guessing. Start trading with surgical precision.**
--- SIGNAL
🎯 Key Information
✅ Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Timeframe: H6 (6 hours)
✅ Minimum Balance: $100
After purchasing the EA, request the SET file so I can send it to you
## 🎯 Key Features
| Icon | Feature | Description |
|:---:|---|---|
| 🕒 | **Multi-Timeframe Engine** | Trade on H1, H4, H6, H12, D1, and W1 with a single robot. Adapt to any trading style! |
| 📊 | **ATR Volatility Filter** | Avoid sideways markets! The EA only trades when there is sufficient volatility, dramatically increasing the win rate. |
| 🔙 | **Dynamic Lookback** | Configure the EA to analyze 1, 2, or more previous candles, identifying stronger and more reliable breakouts. |
| 💰 | **Automatic Lot Sizing** | Your lot size grows with your account! The EA automatically adjusts the volume for every $100 of balance, scaling your profits. |
| 🧠 | **Smart Martingale** | A recovery system with safety locks. It resets upon reaching lot or margin limits, protecting your capital. |
| 🎨 | **Professional Visual Panel** | Monitor everything in real-time with a beautiful, lightweight, and informative panel: profit, DD, win rate, and much more! |
| ⚡ | **Fast Backtest Mode** | Optimize your setups in record time with a mode that speeds up testing by up to 3x. |
---
## ⚙️ How Does the Strategy Work?
The Breakout PRO uses an enhanced and 100% automated breakout logic:
1. **Period Analysis:** At the start of a new bar (H1, H4, etc.), the EA identifies the high and low of the previous candles (based on the configured lookback).
2. **Volatility Filter:** It measures the current volatility with the ATR indicator. If the market is too flat, it **ignores the signal** and waits for a better opportunity.
3. **Entry Trigger:** If volatility is sufficient, it places the orders:
* **BUY:** If the price breaks the period's high.
* **SELL:** If the price breaks the period's low.
4. **Automatic Management:** Once the order is opened, the EA manages everything for you: Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop to protect your profits.
5. **Recovery Cycle (Optional):** If a trade closes at a loss, the Smart Martingale kicks in, increasing the lot size on the next trade to recover the loss and return to profit faster.
> **The result?** Fewer trades, but with a much higher quality and success rate. It's the perfect combination of patience and precision.
---
## 🎨 Visual Panel: Your Trading Cockpit
Have full control and view all important metrics without leaving the chart!
* **Account Overview:** Balance, Equity, and Total Profit (with dynamic colors).
* **Performance Statistics:** Total trades, Wins, Losses, Win Rate, and Max Drawdown.
* **Trade Status:** See the current lot size and whether recovery mode (Martingale) is active.
* **Lightweight and Fast:** The panel is updated asynchronously and does not affect the robot's performance.
---
## 🧠 Advanced Risk Management
Your safety is our priority. Breakout PRO comes with multiple layers of protection:
* **Auto Lot Sizing:** The risk adjusts to your account size. Smaller accounts use smaller lots.
* **Martingale Reset:** If the lot size hits the broker's maximum limit or if there isn't enough margin, the cycle is **automatically reset** to the initial lot, preventing your account from being wiped out.
* **Margin Check:** Before opening any order, the EA verifies there is sufficient margin, preventing rejected orders and margin calls.
---
## 🔧 Configurable Parameters
Breakout PRO is 100% customizable. Adjust everything to fit your risk profile:
* **Timeframe and Lookback:** Choose the period and number of candles for analysis.
* **ATR Filter:** Enable/disable and configure the filter's sensitivity.
* **Lot Management:** Use a fixed lot or auto-sizing based on balance.
* **Martingale:** Enable/disable, set the multiplier, and the safety lock.
* **Stops and Targets:** Configure TP, SL, and Trailing Stop in points.
* **Panel:** Show/hide the panel and customize its position and colors.
* **Backtest Mode:** Enable for fast optimizations.
---
## 🚀 Recommended Settings
Start with our pre-suggested settings and adjust according to your preference:
* **Conservative Profile:**
* **Timeframe:** D1
* **Lookback:** 2
* **ATR Filter:** Enabled (0.5x)
* **Martingale:** Disabled
* **Moderate Profile (Recommended):**
* **Timeframe:** H4
* **Lookback:** 2
* **ATR Filter:** Enabled (0.4x)
* **Martingale:** Enabled (Multiplier 2.0)
* **Aggressive Profile:**
* **Timeframe:** H1
* **Lookback:** 1
* **ATR Filter:** Disabled
* **Martingale:** Enabled (Multiplier 2.5)
---
**Risk Disclaimer:** Trading in the Forex market involves significant risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account. Use proper risk management appropriate for your capital.
**Get Breakout PRO today and transform the way you trade breakouts!**