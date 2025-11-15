First Update: November 15, 2025

I. A Message to Investors

AetherMercury is a key member of the Aether family, continuing the family's consistent and clear trading mission: it must be validated by the trial of real-time trading in live markets, offer controllable risk, and possess a consistent, stable performance record.

The Aether family development team is composed of top engineers from the fields of drone intelligent control, ultra-precision instrumentation, and quantitative finance. We are committed to pioneering a new paradigm in algorithmic trading. By deeply integrating core drone algorithms—such as high-precision sensor fusion, adaptive control, and real-time dynamic path planning—with micro-perturbation compensation technology from precision instrumentation, alongside proven quantitative strategies like statistical arbitrage and risk parity, we meticulously craft the next generation of intelligent trading systems. The resulting system excels in both profitability and exceptional risk resilience, maintaining stable operation even under extreme market conditions.

Dear Investors, if you are tired of the myths of fabricated historical backtests and are seeking a fully automated, intelligent trading solution that has been validated by real-time trading in live markets, offers controllable risk, and possesses a consistent, stable performance record, then the Aether family is your most reliable choice. We firmly believe: The test of the real market outweighs tens of millions of simulated rehearsals.

II. Instructions for Use

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)

Capital Management: Minimum Capital: $100.

A Cent Account must be used. $100 equals 10,000 cents.

The relationship is: 10,000 (cents) corresponds to a base lot size of 0.01.

Formula: initCapital(10000 * k) ~ initVolume(0.01 * k) (where k = 1, 2, 3, ... n)

If consecutive orders appear during the program's operation, please note this is a normal manifestation of the strategy and does not constitute over-leveraged trading. The total lot size of all orders and real-time profit/loss data are accurately displayed in the GUI PositionsInfo section.

Use an account with low spreads whenever possible to reduce trading costs.

Due to the unique nature of our algorithm, historical backtest results can differ significantly from live performance. We recommend first trying it for one month on either a live or demo account. This allows you sufficient time to deeply understand how it genuinely creates value for you.

The demonstration version does not include the GUI interface, as some users prefer the most minimalist style. If you prefer the version with the GUI panel (as shown in Figure 1), please contact me, and I will provide it to you free of charge.