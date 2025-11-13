Omega Flow 9
Some time ago, I had the chance to read a series of research papers from an equity trader who worked at Goldman Sachs. He shared a lot of insight about combining different models, working with market regimes, and exploiting hidden dimensions using Markov-type approaches. Inspired by that material, I tried to turn those ideas into a Python - MT5 framework.
Omega Flow 9 is the result: a free research EA for AUDCAD M15, built around 9 models (3 Main + 3 Meta + 3 Gating). It trades BUY only (unidirectional training) and combines Machine Learning with simple technical filters (Heiken Ashi + Stochastic + News filter) to trigger trades only in specific regimes and trends.
This is not a plug-and-play money printer, but a personal project: a playground for ML + MT5 integration and experimentation. It’s a young framework, with limited live testing so far, but it has passed all my robustness checks and is shared here for transparency, learning, and community feedback.
9-Model ML Ensemble for AUDCAD M15 (BUY Only)
Omega Flow 9 is an experimental EA for AUDCAD M15, trained only on long (BUY) setups.
It uses a 3-tier ensemble architecture (Mixture-of-Experts style) with 9 different models:
-
Main models – core trade signal
-
Meta models – cluster / pattern regime
-
Gating models – macro regime filter
They all "communicate" to each other. The goal is not to be “magic”, but to provide a solid structure for ensemble architectures
This EA is released for free as an educational / research tool.
How does it work?
1 – Main Models (3 ×) – The Traders
-
Predict whether a setup is likely to be profitable (labels are based on a minimum % gain).
-
Inputs: 3 different feature sets built from technical indicators (SMA, EMA, momentum, ROC, volatility, Bollinger Bands, RSI, trend, acceleration, ATR, etc.).
-
Dimensionality reduction is done via an autoencoder.
-
All 3 models are trained on AUDCAD M15, BUY only (unidirectional training).
2 – Meta Models (3 ×) – The Analysts
-
Learn to reproduce an unsupervised clustering of market states, each one sees a different market dimensionality.
-
Their role is to "understand" what kind of pattern / regime we are currently in (favorable vs unfavorable context).
-
Output: a probability that the current context belongs to a “good” cluster for trading.
3 – Gating Models (3 ×) – The Decision Makers
-
Act as macro regime filters / gating functions.
-
Use more aggregated and slower features (higher-level context), each a different set, to decide whether the overall environment is suitable for trading.
-
Output: a gating score that can allow or block trading, independently from the Main signal.
Together, these 9 models behave like a small trading desk: different traders propose different setups, different analysts validate the pattern context, and different decision makers decide whether the market regime is good enough to deploy risk. For each group (Main, Meta, Gating), the models are averaged:
-
Reduces sensitivity to any single model.
-
Smooths predictions across training runs.
Decision Logic (Triple Agreement)
A new trade is only considered when these three conditions are all true:
-
Main probability > main_threshold
-
Meta probability > meta_threshold
-
Gating probability > gating_threshold
Then the signal must also pass the simple technical filters (Heiken Ashi + Stochastic) and the News filter.
Heiken Ashi Filter (coded inside the EA)
Heiken Ashi candles are fully implemented inside the EA.
For a BUY to be valid:
-
The last Heiken Ashi candle must be bullish → HA_Close > HA_Open .
This avoids firing ML signals against the current local direction.
Stochastic Trend Filter (no counter-trend entries)
A classic Stochastic oscillator is used as a trend confirmation, not as a counter-trend trigger:
-
For BUY (the only direction used):
-
Stoch_Main > Stoch_Signal (bullish cross / dominance)
-
The idea is to only take ML signals aligned with momentum, not fading the move.
Built-in High Impact News Filter
Omega Flow 9 uses the MetaTrader economic calendar to block new entries around high-impact events affecting:
-
AUD (base),
-
CAD (quote),
-
and USD (as a global risk).
You can control:
-
HoursBefore – hours before the news during which no new trades are allowed
-
HoursAfter – hours after the news during which entries remain blocked
Existing trades are kept, but no new positions are opened in the news window.
Input
Market & Direction
-
Symbol: AUDCAD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Direction: BUY only (training & design)
ML Thresholds
-
main_threshold – minimum Main signal
-
meta_threshold – minimum Meta (cluster) signal
-
gating_threshold – minimum Gating (regime) score
Extra Filters
-
Heiken Ashi filter – built into the EA
-
Stochastic filter – trend confirmation (no counter-trend entries)
Disclaimer
-
This EA is a research / educational project, not financial advice.
-
You are fully responsible for any use of this EA, including settings and risk.
IMPORTANT: The models are HUGE and your VPS must have at least 4 cores and 8gb RAM as a strict minimum to run it (8 cores recommended).
IMPORTANT(2): NOT COMPATIBLE WITH SUFFIX/PREFIX, please use a local copier if needed.