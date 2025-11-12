Position Info Dashboard MT5

Break Even and Profit Panel

The Break Even and Profit Panel is a powerful lightweight utility designed for MetaTrader 5. This indicator provides a clean, customizable information panel on your chart, displaying vital statistics about your open positions. It is ideal for traders who manage multiple positions, such as basket trading, grid, or martingale strategies.

Stop guessing your risk. With this tool, you can instantly see the profitability and, most importantly, the precise break-even price levels for all your buy and sell positions on the current symbol.

Key Features:

  • Detailed Position Breakdown: Provides a separate breakdown for both Buy and Sell positions.

  • Real-Time Data: Displays the Total Count (number of positions), Total Lots, and current Total Profit/Loss for each direction.

  • Break-Even Price Calculation: Accurately calculates the weighted average entry price (the Break-Even Price) for all buy positions and all sell positions.

  • Automatic Break-Even Lines: Automatically plots these calculated break-even prices as horizontal lines directly on your chart (one for buy, one for sell). These lines clearly visualize when your combined positions turn profitable or fall into loss.

  • Overall Summary: Shows the total number of all open positions combined.

Advantages:

  • Effective Risk Management: Better manage your risk by knowing the exact price level your group of trades needs to reach to become profitable.

  • Clear Visualization: The automatic lines on the chart act as dynamic "support/resistance" levels based on your own entries.

  • Clean & Fast Interface: Offers an easy-to-read panel that does not slow down your chart.

Customizable Settings (Inputs):

The indicator is fully customizable to suit any trader's preferences:

  • panel_x: The horizontal (X) distance of the panel from the top-right corner.

  • panel_y: The vertical (Y) distance of the panel from the top-right corner.

  • line_height: The height of the panel rows.

  • font_size: The font size of the text in the panel.


