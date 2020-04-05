BigBuldozer

Multi-strategy EA for XAUUSD. Single parameter: Monthly Profit Target. Automatically selects optimal trading strategy based on current market conditions. Uses 6 different approaches to maximize performance across all market phases.

Six Trading Strategies

1. Scalping

  • Short-term trades capturing small moves (15-25 pips)

  • Triggers on MA crossovers

  • Best during tight spreads and stable volatility

  • Win rate: 45-50%, high frequency

2. Grid Trading

  • Places orders at regular intervals around current price

  • Each new level has larger position size

  • Activates when RSI shows consolidation (40-60 range)

  • Profits from price oscillation between levels

3. Martingale

  • Increases position size after losses

  • Bet: prices must reverse eventually

  • Limited to 3x maximum multiplier for safety

  • Used only with extreme RSI readings (oversold/overbought)

4. Anti-Martingale

  • Increases position size after consecutive wins

  • Follows the trend: bigger bets after confirmations

  • More conservative than Martingale

  • Activates after 2+ winning trades

5. Trend Following

  • Classic approach: follow established trends

  • Signals from MA alignment + RSI confirmation

  • Long holding periods (hours to days)

  • Captures extended moves, best during strong trends

6. Support/Resistance Levels

  • Trades bounces from key price levels

  • Uses RSI extremes (35 = support, 65 = resistance)

  • Mean reversion approach

  • Works well in established ranges

Strategy Selection Logic

The EA analyzes market conditions each bar:

  • Spread width → determines if scalping is viable

  • Volatility (ATR) → influences risk sizing and strategy choice

  • RSI positioning → identifies consolidation vs extremes

  • MA relationship → detects trends vs ranging

  • Recent trade history → biases toward recently profitable strategies

Position Sizing

  • Based on monthly profit target divided across trading days

  • Risk per trade: 2% of balance (adjustable)

  • Stop loss size: proportional to ATR (adapts to volatility)

  • Leverage capped by margin requirements

Risk Management

  • Daily loss limit: 3% maximum daily drawdown → closes all positions

  • Margin reserve: maintains 50% free margin minimum

  • Max open positions: 5 simultaneous trades maximum

  • Stops and targets: pre-calculated for each trade, no discretion

How It Works - Daily Cycle

  1. Bar opens → collect indicator data (ATR, MA, RSI)

  2. Market analysis → evaluate current conditions

  3. Strategy selection → choose best approach for now

  4. Check positions → close if daily loss limit hit

  5. Generate signals → execute if setup matches criteria

  6. Update stats → track wins/losses for each strategy

  7. Repeat at next bar

Performance Characteristics

  • Win rate: 45-55% (varies by strategy/market)

  • Profit factor: 1.5-3.0x (profit ÷ losses)

  • Max drawdown: 20-30% typical

  • Best performance: trending markets

  • Worst performance: choppy/whipsaw markets

Important Notes

  • No strategy works 100% of the time

  • Drawdowns are normal and expected

  • Requires proper capitalization (1-2% max drawdown per trade)

  • Past performance ≠ future results

  • System discipline is critical (no manual overrides)


