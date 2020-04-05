BigBuldozer
- Experts
- Andrei Bakhar
- Versione: 1.9
- Attivazioni: 10
Multi-strategy EA for XAUUSD. Single parameter: Monthly Profit Target. Automatically selects optimal trading strategy based on current market conditions. Uses 6 different approaches to maximize performance across all market phases.
Six Trading Strategies
1. Scalping
-
Short-term trades capturing small moves (15-25 pips)
-
Triggers on MA crossovers
-
Best during tight spreads and stable volatility
-
Win rate: 45-50%, high frequency
2. Grid Trading
-
Places orders at regular intervals around current price
-
Each new level has larger position size
-
Activates when RSI shows consolidation (40-60 range)
-
Profits from price oscillation between levels
3. Martingale
-
Increases position size after losses
-
Bet: prices must reverse eventually
-
Limited to 3x maximum multiplier for safety
-
Used only with extreme RSI readings (oversold/overbought)
4. Anti-Martingale
-
Increases position size after consecutive wins
-
Follows the trend: bigger bets after confirmations
-
More conservative than Martingale
-
Activates after 2+ winning trades
5. Trend Following
-
Classic approach: follow established trends
-
Signals from MA alignment + RSI confirmation
-
Long holding periods (hours to days)
-
Captures extended moves, best during strong trends
6. Support/Resistance Levels
-
Trades bounces from key price levels
-
Uses RSI extremes (35 = support, 65 = resistance)
-
Mean reversion approach
-
Works well in established ranges
Strategy Selection Logic
The EA analyzes market conditions each bar:
-
Spread width → determines if scalping is viable
-
Volatility (ATR) → influences risk sizing and strategy choice
-
RSI positioning → identifies consolidation vs extremes
-
MA relationship → detects trends vs ranging
-
Recent trade history → biases toward recently profitable strategies
Position Sizing
-
Based on monthly profit target divided across trading days
-
Risk per trade: 2% of balance (adjustable)
-
Stop loss size: proportional to ATR (adapts to volatility)
-
Leverage capped by margin requirements
Risk Management
-
Daily loss limit: 3% maximum daily drawdown → closes all positions
-
Margin reserve: maintains 50% free margin minimum
-
Max open positions: 5 simultaneous trades maximum
-
Stops and targets: pre-calculated for each trade, no discretion
How It Works - Daily Cycle
-
Bar opens → collect indicator data (ATR, MA, RSI)
-
Market analysis → evaluate current conditions
-
Strategy selection → choose best approach for now
-
Check positions → close if daily loss limit hit
-
Generate signals → execute if setup matches criteria
-
Update stats → track wins/losses for each strategy
-
Repeat at next bar
Performance Characteristics
-
Win rate: 45-55% (varies by strategy/market)
-
Profit factor: 1.5-3.0x (profit ÷ losses)
-
Max drawdown: 20-30% typical
-
Best performance: trending markets
-
Worst performance: choppy/whipsaw markets
Important Notes
-
No strategy works 100% of the time
-
Drawdowns are normal and expected
-
Requires proper capitalization (1-2% max drawdown per trade)
-
Past performance ≠ future results
-
System discipline is critical (no manual overrides)