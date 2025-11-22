Instant Pitchfork MT5

Most traders want to use Andrews’ Pitchfork, but manually plotting the three anchor points is slow, inconsistent, and easy to get wrong. This is one of the main reasons pitchforks are underused, despite being one of the most effective tools for defining structure, channels, and reaction zones.

Instant Pitchfork solves this.

With one anchor point and a single click, it draws a perfectly aligned Andrews’, Schiff, or Modified Schiff pitchfork — following the correct rules from swing to swing to swing. Every line is placed accurately, consistently, and without manual adjustment.

No guesswork.
No alignment mistakes.
Just clean, accurate pitchforks every time.


Who Is It For?

Instant Pitchfork is designed for traders who want structure, precision, and speed.

  • Beginners who want to learn pitchforks without plotting errors or confusing anchor selection.
  • Intermediate and advanced traders who already use pitchforks but want faster, more precise alignment and instant access to Schiff and Modified Schiff variations.
  • Mechanical and rule-based traders who value consistency, clarity, and a repeatable visual framework.

If your trading style depends on accuracy and a clean workflow, Instant Pitchfork fits immediately.


What Is a Pitchfork? (Quick Summary)

A Pitchfork (Andrews’ Pitchfork) is built from three pivot points:

  • Uptrends: low > high > low
  • Downtrends: high > low > high

It creates a median line, two parallel outer lines, quartile lines, and optional warning lines. These reveal structure, trend direction, and reaction zones.

Schiff and Modified Schiff versions shift the anchor point to better fit shallow or uneven trends.

In simple terms, a pitchfork provides a clear, rule-based view of market direction.


Key Features

    One-Click Drawing. Draw a complete pitchfork instantly from a single anchor.

    Built-In Schiff and Modified Schiff Modes. Toggle between pitchfork types instantly.

    Automatic Anchor Detection. Only valid swing anchors are marked on the chart. No anchor on chart means no pitchfork, ensuring clarity and accuracy.

    Multi-Timeframe Display. Forks remain visible across all timeframes and are labeled with the originating timeframe.


    Free for a Limited Time!
    Found a bug? Report it in the comments section — your feedback helps improve the tools.


    How It Works

    1. Attach the indicator to a clean chart.
    2. Valid anchors are automatically marked.
    3. Click any anchor to draw a pitchfork.
    4. Click the same anchor again to switch between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff.

    5. Click a different anchor to draw a new fork, or use the “Clr PF” button to reset.


    Recommended Workflow

    1. Choose Direction

    • For bullish pitchforks: click a green anchor.
    • For bearish pitchforks: click a red anchor.

    2. Select the Base Anchor

    Start at the major swing where the move begins.

    3. Refine the Fit

    • Begin with the standard fork.
    • If alignment isn’t ideal, try the Schiff or Modified Schiff version.
    • If still off, test another anchor or timeframe.

    4. Multi-Timeframe Display

    Pitchforks remain visible across all timeframes without repainting.
    Forks from other timeframes are labeled (e.g., M5, M15, H1).






    Altri dall’autore
    Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Spot the exact price zones banks target for stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker highlights these zones on your chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond obvious highs and lows — prime areas institutions exploit through stop-runs. When price reaches these “bank levels,” the indicator instantly alerts you. All levels are bound to price and never repaint. Triggered levels remain visible on the chart for full transparency and post-trade review. Who It’
    Auto Fib MT5
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them. Auto Fib keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart at all times. It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy. Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click. Two Detection Modes (Selectable in Inputs): Auto Mode — Automatically finds the latest valid trend leg and draws Fibonacci levels instantly. Manual Mode — Define a
    FREE
    Body Break Confirmer MT5
    Part-time Day Trader
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The Body Break Confirmer instantly alerts when the price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle. It’s an easy-to-use tool where the user activates the confirmation alert directly on the chart, for the chosen symbol(s), timeframe, and direction. Body breaks are ideal for confirming market reversals or trade entries within any reversal strategy. Being relatively aggressive confirmation types, they are most effective on higher timeframes such as H1 and above. Unlike standard reversal indica
    FREE
    Draggable Candle Timer MT5
    Part-time Day Trader
    5 (4)
    Utilità
    The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer: Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left anchor point to y
    FREE
    MT4 Sessions Indicator
    Part-time Day Trader
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
    FREE
    Auto Fib MT4
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart at all times. It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy. Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click. Two Detection Modes (Selectable in Inputs): Auto Mode   — Automatically finds the latest valid trend leg and draws Fibonacci levels instantly. Manual Mode
    FREE
    Multi Symbol Monitor
    Part-time Day Trader
    Utilità
    Effortless multi-symbol monitoring — all in one view. Stay on top of multiple markets at once with the Multi Symbol Monitor Panel, a compact yet powerful tool that displays mini charts for up to 7 symbols within a single subwindow. Instantly load any symbol onto the main chart with one click — no more chart flipping or window clutter. Who Is It For? Designed specifically for multi-symbol scalpers and intraday traders, this panel makes multi-symbol monitoring effortless while keeping the workspa
    FREE
    MiniWatch FX28
    Part-time Day Trader
    4 (1)
    Indicatori
    View clean price action for up to 28 Market Watch symbols at once — ideal for spotting tradable chart patterns such as flags, triangles, and channels without distractions. New: You can now add indicators to all mini charts for enhanced analysis. Key Features: 28 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets to spot trade setups faster. Indicator Support — Add your favorite indicator uniformly to all mini charts. One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini chart as a full-size chart. How
    FREE
    Draggable Candle Timer
    Part-time Day Trader
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    The Draggable Candle Timer  for MT4  is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer:   Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left ancho
    FREE
    Three Bar Breaker MT4
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Three Bar Breaker MT4 provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries. With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts. The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultan
    Instant Pitchfork MT4
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Most traders want to use Andrews’ Pitchfork, but manually plotting the three anchor points is slow, inconsistent, and easy to get wrong. This is one of the main reasons pitchforks are underused, despite being one of the most effective tools for defining structure, channels, and reaction zones. Instant Pitchfork solves this. With one anchor point and a single click, it draws a perfectly aligned Andrews’, Schiff, or Modified Schiff pitchfork — following the correct rules from swing to swing to sw
    FREE
    Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Identify the exact price zones targeted by banks during stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses typically cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker for MT5 plots these institutional zones directly on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond clear swing highs and lows — areas frequently exploited by Smart Money through stop-runs. When price reaches one of these “bank levels,” the indicator issues an instant alert. All levels are price-bound and never repaint. Once triggered, they remain vi
    Dual Watch FX
    Part-time Day Trader
    Utilità
    Many traders analyze two timeframes to confirm trade setups. With Dual Watch FX, you can monitor two timeframes per symbol — neatly displayed as mini-charts within a single chart panel. The panel supports 14 symbols and includes built-in indicators. A subtle shading system between the upper and lower chart sets helps your eyes focus on one symbol at a time, reducing distractions and making it easier to concentrate on the chart that matters. Why Dual Charts Matter: Traders often watch two tim
    Timeframe Monitor
    Part-time Day Trader
    Utilità
    Effortless multi-timeframe analysis — all your timeframes in one view. The Multi Timeframes Monitor displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow — neatly arranged in one row for quick, effortless analysis. Instantly load any timeframe onto the main chart directly from its mini chart with one click — fast, simple, and intuitive. Who Is It For? Designed for traders who rely on   multiple timeframe analysis,   this tool saves valuable time and effort by eliminating
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione