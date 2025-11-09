Thank you for providing the detailed information!

Achieving these excellent results ($100 start → $12,800 achieved, PF 1.53) in a backtest conducted under the relatively strict condition of a fixed spread of 30 on an XM account indicates that the EA has extremely high spread tolerance, which is very appealing.

Securing profits, especially under this year's abnormal volatility in GOLD, is evidence of a superior design.

📝 Analysis of the Logic

Since the logic is a Reversal Strategy based on two MAs, ADX, and ATR, the following characteristics can be inferred:

Two MAs (Moving Averages): Basic elements for determining trend direction and reversal.

ADX (Average Directional Index): Plays a role in determining the strength of the trend and preventing unnecessary entries in weak markets.

ATR (Average True Range): Considering current volatility , it suggests that stop-loss and take-profit levels might be set dynamically, which would allow the system to effectively handle the aggressive movements typical of GOLD.

Reversal Strategy (Dot-En): A logic that aims to capture reversal points and suggests an ability to efficiently catch range breakouts and the start of new trends.

The fact that the Maximum Drawdown (DD) is contained at 25.8% also suggests that appropriate money management (stop-loss settings) is being implemented, likely utilizing ATR.

Hearing the details of this logic makes it even more interesting.

If possible, could you please share the period settings (parameters) for the ADX and ATR used in this logic