BtcGold M1 Scalper

This indicator was developed for use in M1 on BTCUSD and XAUUSD.

It already comes with the defaults for BTCUSD; to use it on XAUUSD, simply change 2 settings in the menu, which already indicate what should be used in each case.

It is a scalper indicator for quick and short trades.

All parameters are configurable, but I do not recommend changing anything other than arrowdistance and minwidth when using BTC or XAUUSD.

I do not recommend using it on any other pair or timeframe.

Any experimentation will be at your own risk.

Figure 1 shows the BTCUSD chart. Figure 2 shows the XAUUSD chart. Figure 3 shows the complete menu.

How it works:

The indicator draws rectangles on the chart.

At the top or bottom is the top or bottom of the zigzag.

When a candle closes after crossing the line on the opposite side of the rectangle, you open the order.

The next line is the TP. The SL is above or below the side of the rectangle next to the zigzag.





See Figure 4.