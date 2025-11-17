AlphaSystem EA

Alphasystem Ea - Advanced Multi-Filter EA

GoldFusion Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical indicators for high-probability trading signals. The EA uses a strict multi-filter system requiring alignment across all indicators before entering trades.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Indicator Strategy: MACD, Parabolic SAR, and dual Moving Averages (20 & 50 EMA)

  • Conservative Approach: All filters must confirm direction before trade execution

  • Fixed Risk Management: Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

  • Advanced Protection: Trailing stops, break-even, and daily loss limits

  • Clean Dashboard: Minimalist real-time monitoring display

Trading Logic:

  • BUY Signals: Price above MA50 + MACD bullish + Price above SAR + MA20 above MA50

  • SELL Signals: Price below MA50 + MACD bearish + Price below SAR + MA20 below MA50

Perfect For: Traders seeking conservative, filtered entries with clear risk management and reliable trend confirmation.


