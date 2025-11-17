AlphaSystem EA
Experts
Alphasystem Ea - Advanced Multi-Filter EA
GoldFusion Pro is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical indicators for high-probability trading signals. The EA uses a strict multi-filter system requiring alignment across all indicators before entering trades.
Key Features:
Multi-Indicator Strategy: MACD, Parabolic SAR, and dual Moving Averages (20 & 50 EMA)
Conservative Approach: All filters must confirm direction before trade execution
Fixed Risk Management: Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Advanced Protection: Trailing stops, break-even, and daily loss limits
Clean Dashboard: Minimalist real-time monitoring display
Trading Logic:
BUY Signals: Price above MA50 + MACD bullish + Price above SAR + MA20 above MA50
SELL Signals: Price below MA50 + MACD bearish + Price below SAR + MA20 below MA50
Perfect For: Traders seeking conservative, filtered entries with clear risk management and reliable trend confirmation.