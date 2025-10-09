YM AuroFX EA – Automated EURUSD Forex Robot | MT5 Trading Bot

YM AuroFX EA is a fully automated MT5 trading system developed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair.

It combines trend-following logic with volatility-based filters to identify structured and technically sound trading opportunities.

This Expert Advisor operates autonomously with a focus on stability, controlled risk, and adaptability to changing market conditions.

Designed for both short-term and long-term strategies, it delivers a disciplined and balanced trading experience with consistent performance.

Main Features

Optimized exclusively for EURUSD

Integrated trend and volatility detection algorithm

Automatic trade execution and position management

Adjustable risk parameters (lot size, stop loss, take profit)

Works on MetaTrader 5

Compatible with all broker types (ECN, STP, swap-free)

Simple installation and user-friendly configuration

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: Minimum 1:500

Minimum Deposit: $500

VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable operation

Trading Logic

The EA identifies the dominant market trend using internal filters and confirms entries through volatility analysis.

When both conditions align, it opens trades in the direction of the prevailing momentum while applying a controlled money management system.

The algorithm prioritizes capital safety, minimizes excessive trading, and adapts to real-time market dynamics.

Support & Setup

After purchasing the product, please contact the developer via MQL5 messages to receive the optimized settings file and detailed installation guide.

Summary

YM AuroFX EA provides a structured and technically adaptive approach to automated EURUSD trading.

It integrates smart analysis and disciplined execution to maintain reliable performance under various market conditions.