YM AuroFX EA

YM AuroFX EA – Automated EURUSD Forex Robot | MT5 Trading Bot

YM AuroFX EA is a fully automated MT5 trading system developed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair.
It combines trend-following logic with volatility-based filters to identify structured and technically sound trading opportunities.

This Expert Advisor operates autonomously with a focus on stability, controlled risk, and adaptability to changing market conditions.
Designed for both short-term and long-term strategies, it delivers a disciplined and balanced trading experience with consistent performance.

Main Features

  • Optimized exclusively for EURUSD

  • Integrated trend and volatility detection algorithm

  • Automatic trade execution and position management

  • Adjustable risk parameters (lot size, stop loss, take profit)

  • Works on MetaTrader 5

  • Compatible with all broker types (ECN, STP, swap-free)

  • Simple installation and user-friendly configuration

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:500

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable operation

Trading Logic

The EA identifies the dominant market trend using internal filters and confirms entries through volatility analysis.
When both conditions align, it opens trades in the direction of the prevailing momentum while applying a controlled money management system.
The algorithm prioritizes capital safety, minimizes excessive trading, and adapts to real-time market dynamics.

Support & Setup

After purchasing the product, please contact the developer via MQL5 messages to receive the optimized settings file and detailed installation guide.

Summary

YM AuroFX EA provides a structured and technically adaptive approach to automated EURUSD trading.
It integrates smart analysis and disciplined execution to maintain reliable performance under various market conditions.


Altri dall’autore
YM iGold Pro
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM iGold Pro – AI Trading System for XAUUSD YM iGold Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It uses artificial intelligence and technical indicators to execute trades based on market analysis and liquidity flow. Backtest Results In historical testing, the EA demonstrated stable and consistent performance with controlled drawdown and smooth equity growth. These results are based on backtests and do not guarantee future profitability. How It Works The system uses a hybrid
ADX BB Martingale EA
Yassine Mouhssine
5 (1)
Experts
YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA – Adaptive Trend & Recovery System YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA is a fully automated trading system that combines three professional analytical tools: ADX for trend detection, Bollinger Bands for volatility-based entries, and a smart Martingale recovery algorithm for balanced position management. This Expert Advisor identifies directional momentum with ADX, confirms trades through Bollinger Band breakouts, and applies a controlled Martingale logic to recover loss
FREE
YM Forex Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Forex Pro – AI-Based Trading System for USDCAD YM Forex Pro is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for USDCAD . It combines an enhanced Bollinger Bands strategy with an intelligent capital-management system, designed to deliver consistent and low-risk performance in all market conditions. This system automatically adapts to market volatility, detecting strong setups and executing trades with high precision. It is designed for traders who value safety, stability, and long-term
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Bollinger Bands Pro EA – Adaptive Volatility Trading System YM Bollinger Bands Pro EA is a fully automated trading system that combines classic technical strategies with advanced money management. It is designed for traders seeking a balanced approach between simplicity and intelligent automation. System Overview The Expert Advisor uses Bollinger Bands to identify overbought and oversold conditions and applies a controlled Martingale scaling method to manage drawdowns effectively. In the enha
FREE
YM RSI Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM RSI PRO EA – Adaptive Momentum Trading System YM RSI Pro EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify market reversals and momentum shifts. The system is designed to take advantage of overbought and oversold conditions, executing trades when the RSI indicates potential turning points. This EA adapts dynamically to market volatility, ensuring that each trade follows a logical entry and exit sequence with strict risk management. Key Features Core s
FREE
YM ADX Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM ADX PRO EA – Trend Strength Expert Advisor YM ADX Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It is designed to identify strong directional trends and trade in their direction using adaptive logic and risk control. The system analyzes market momentum and volatility in real time. When the ADX confirms a strong trend, the EA opens positions aligned with market direction, applying dynamic lot sizing and capital protection mechanisms to maint
FREE
