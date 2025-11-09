🧠 MelquiadesV2 — Dual Grid Controller with Safe Shutdown

Version: 2.0.9 Stable | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Developer: Melquiades Systems

📘 Overview

MelquiadesV2 is a modular dual-grid Expert Advisor engineered for stability, transparency, and capital protection. It combines grid logic, adaptive volatility control, and a complete risk-management layer with automatic and manual shutdown circuits.

⚠️ Public Test Release (v2.0.9 Stable)

This version is fully functional and safe to use.

Released to gauge public interest and gather user feedback before version 2.1.0.

No profitability promises — the focus is engineering quality and safety.

🧩 How It Works

Dual-Grid Core — manages independent Buy & Sell grids, which can run bidirectionally or in trend-following mode. Adaptive Volatility — adjusts grid spacing dynamically using ATR volatility metrics. Risk & Profit Layer — includes both per-symbol drawdown limits and global shutdown protection. Safe Shutdown System — automatically or manually closes all positions and halts trading when risk thresholds are breached. Profit Cycle Logic — closes all positions when the profit target is reached, applies a cooldown, then restarts automatically.

🧰 Quick Setup Guide

Attach the EA to EURUSD, GBPUSD or XAUUSD (M15 – H1). Allow Algo Trading — default configuration is pre-tuned for safety. Optional adjustments: Local Max Drawdown (%) — per-symbol drawdown limit.

— per-symbol drawdown limit. Global Safe Shutdown (%) — portfolio-level safety threshold. Run a visual backtest to observe grid logic and shutdown triggers. Start in demo, then replicate settings on live account.

💡 The EA automatically pauses when risk or profit thresholds are reached — no manual stop required.

⚙️ Main Parameters

🧭 Core & Session

Timer (sec): Internal update frequency of the EA.

Internal update frequency of the EA. Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades opened by MelquiadesV2.

Unique identifier for trades opened by MelquiadesV2. Session Start / End: Trading window in server time.

Trading window in server time. Max Spread (pts): Prevents entries if spread exceeds this threshold.

💰 Risk Management

Local Max DD (%): Halts trading on this symbol if drawdown exceeds limit.

Halts trading on this symbol if drawdown exceeds limit. Local Take Profit (%): Stops new trades once local profit goal is reached.

Stops new trades once local profit goal is reached. Global Safe Shutdown (%): Triggers a full shutdown across all symbols if total drawdown exceeds limit.

Triggers a full shutdown across all symbols if total drawdown exceeds limit. Grace Period (sec): Time delay before executing safe shutdown after trigger.

♻️ Grid Configuration

Max Layers / Side: Maximum number of grid orders per direction (Buy/Sell).

Maximum number of grid orders per direction (Buy/Sell). Bidirectional Mode: Enables simultaneous Buy and Sell grids.

Enables simultaneous Buy and Sell grids. Base Step (pts): Distance between each grid level.

Distance between each grid level. Base Lot: Initial lot size for grid entry.

Initial lot size for grid entry. Lot DD Reducer: Scales down lot size dynamically during drawdown.

🌪 Volatility Adaptation

Volatility Coeff: ATR multiplier used to adjust grid spacing.

ATR multiplier used to adjust grid spacing. ATR Period: Lookback period for ATR calculation.

Lookback period for ATR calculation. ATR Timeframe: Chart timeframe used to compute ATR volatility.

🎯 Profit Cycle

Cycle Target (%): Profit goal as a percentage of current balance.

Profit goal as a percentage of current balance. Cycle Target (Value): Profit goal in account currency.

Profit goal in account currency. Auto Restart: Enables automatic restart after profit cycle completion.

Enables automatic restart after profit cycle completion. Restart Delay (sec): Pause duration before new cycle begins.

🧩 Dual-Grid Logic

Enable DualGrid: Master switch for DualGrid engine.

Master switch for DualGrid engine. Observer Mode: Logs DualGrid events without executing trades.

Logs DualGrid events without executing trades. Trigger DD (%): Arms DualGrid once global drawdown reaches this threshold.

Arms DualGrid once global drawdown reaches this threshold. Warm-up Bars: Minimum bars elapsed since start before activation.

Minimum bars elapsed since start before activation. Max Reverse Layers: Maximum number of counter-trend grid layers.

Maximum number of counter-trend grid layers. DG Step (pts): Distance between DualGrid orders.

Distance between DualGrid orders. DG Base Lot: Initial lot size for DualGrid orders.

Initial lot size for DualGrid orders. DG Multiplier: Progressive lot scaling factor between orders.

Progressive lot scaling factor between orders. DG Target Profit (%): Closes all DualGrid trades once this gain is reached.

Closes all DualGrid trades once this gain is reached. DG Cooldown (min): Waiting period before restarting after closure.

🧯 Manual Safety Control

On-Chart Safety Button: Manual control to request safe shutdown.

Manual control to request safe shutdown. Confirm Prompt: Safety confirmation appears ~5 seconds before activation.

📈 Recommended Use

Timeframes: M15 – H1

M15 – H1 Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Accounts: ECN / Raw Spread

ECN / Raw Spread Minimum Deposit: ≈ 1 000 USD

≈ 1 000 USD Default Mode: Grid Bidirectional = ON, DualGrid = OFF (for testing)

📜 Version History

2.0.9 Stable (Nov 2025) — Integrated Safe Shutdown + DualGrid; refactored risk engine; manual safety button added.

— Integrated Safe Shutdown + DualGrid; refactored risk engine; manual safety button added. 2.1.0 Planned (Jan 2026) — External JSON configuration, centralized parameter management, and license system.

🧠 Philosophy

MelquiadesV2 is not a black-box system but a controlled trading framework that protects capital, records every event, and stops itself when limits are reached.

Better no trade than uncontrolled loss.

⚖️ Disclaimer

Trading in the financial markets involves risk.

No trading system — manual or automated — can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

MelquiadesV2 is designed to support disciplined and risk-controlled trading decisions, but the final responsibility for any trade remains with the user.

By installing and using this software, you acknowledge that all investment results are your own responsibility.

© 2025 Melquiades Systems — Autonomous Trading Frameworks