MelquiadesV2

🧠 MelquiadesV2 — Dual Grid Controller with Safe Shutdown

Version: 2.0.9 Stable | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Developer: Melquiades Systems

📘 Overview

MelquiadesV2 is a modular dual-grid Expert Advisor engineered for stability, transparency, and capital protection. It combines grid logic, adaptive volatility control, and a complete risk-management layer with automatic and manual shutdown circuits.

⚠️ Public Test Release (v2.0.9 Stable)
This version is fully functional and safe to use.
Released to gauge public interest and gather user feedback before version 2.1.0.
No profitability promises — the focus is engineering quality and safety.

🧩 How It Works

  1. Dual-Grid Core — manages independent Buy & Sell grids, which can run bidirectionally or in trend-following mode.
  2. Adaptive Volatility — adjusts grid spacing dynamically using ATR volatility metrics.
  3. Risk & Profit Layer — includes both per-symbol drawdown limits and global shutdown protection.
  4. Safe Shutdown System — automatically or manually closes all positions and halts trading when risk thresholds are breached.
  5. Profit Cycle Logic — closes all positions when the profit target is reached, applies a cooldown, then restarts automatically.

🧰 Quick Setup Guide

  1. Attach the EA to EURUSD, GBPUSD or XAUUSD (M15 – H1).
  2. Allow Algo Trading — default configuration is pre-tuned for safety.
  3. Optional adjustments:
    • Local Max Drawdown (%) — per-symbol drawdown limit.
    • Global Safe Shutdown (%) — portfolio-level safety threshold.
  4. Run a visual backtest to observe grid logic and shutdown triggers.
  5. Start in demo, then replicate settings on live account.

💡 The EA automatically pauses when risk or profit thresholds are reached — no manual stop required.

⚙️ Main Parameters

🧭 Core & Session

  • Timer (sec): Internal update frequency of the EA.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades opened by MelquiadesV2.
  • Session Start / End: Trading window in server time.
  • Max Spread (pts): Prevents entries if spread exceeds this threshold.

💰 Risk Management

  • Local Max DD (%): Halts trading on this symbol if drawdown exceeds limit.
  • Local Take Profit (%): Stops new trades once local profit goal is reached.
  • Global Safe Shutdown (%): Triggers a full shutdown across all symbols if total drawdown exceeds limit.
  • Grace Period (sec): Time delay before executing safe shutdown after trigger.

♻️ Grid Configuration

  • Max Layers / Side: Maximum number of grid orders per direction (Buy/Sell).
  • Bidirectional Mode: Enables simultaneous Buy and Sell grids.
  • Base Step (pts): Distance between each grid level.
  • Base Lot: Initial lot size for grid entry.
  • Lot DD Reducer: Scales down lot size dynamically during drawdown.

🌪 Volatility Adaptation

  • Volatility Coeff: ATR multiplier used to adjust grid spacing.
  • ATR Period: Lookback period for ATR calculation.
  • ATR Timeframe: Chart timeframe used to compute ATR volatility.

🎯 Profit Cycle

  • Cycle Target (%): Profit goal as a percentage of current balance.
  • Cycle Target (Value): Profit goal in account currency.
  • Auto Restart: Enables automatic restart after profit cycle completion.
  • Restart Delay (sec): Pause duration before new cycle begins.

🧩 Dual-Grid Logic

  • Enable DualGrid: Master switch for DualGrid engine.
  • Observer Mode: Logs DualGrid events without executing trades.
  • Trigger DD (%): Arms DualGrid once global drawdown reaches this threshold.
  • Warm-up Bars: Minimum bars elapsed since start before activation.
  • Max Reverse Layers: Maximum number of counter-trend grid layers.
  • DG Step (pts): Distance between DualGrid orders.
  • DG Base Lot: Initial lot size for DualGrid orders.
  • DG Multiplier: Progressive lot scaling factor between orders.
  • DG Target Profit (%): Closes all DualGrid trades once this gain is reached.
  • DG Cooldown (min): Waiting period before restarting after closure.

🧯 Manual Safety Control

  • On-Chart Safety Button: Manual control to request safe shutdown.
  • Confirm Prompt: Safety confirmation appears ~5 seconds before activation.

📈 Recommended Use

  • Timeframes: M15 – H1
  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
  • Accounts: ECN / Raw Spread
  • Minimum Deposit: ≈ 1 000 USD
  • Default Mode: Grid Bidirectional = ON, DualGrid = OFF (for testing)

📜 Version History

  • 2.0.9 Stable (Nov 2025) — Integrated Safe Shutdown + DualGrid; refactored risk engine; manual safety button added.
  • 2.1.0 Planned (Jan 2026) — External JSON configuration, centralized parameter management, and license system.

🧠 Philosophy

MelquiadesV2 is not a black-box system but a controlled trading framework that protects capital, records every event, and stops itself when limits are reached.

Better no trade than uncontrolled loss.

⚖️ Disclaimer

Trading in the financial markets involves risk.
No trading system — manual or automated — can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.
MelquiadesV2 is designed to support disciplined and risk-controlled trading decisions, but the final responsibility for any trade remains with the user.
By installing and using this software, you acknowledge that all investment results are your own responsibility.

© 2025 Melquiades Systems — Autonomous Trading Frameworks

