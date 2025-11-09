MelquiadesV2
- Experts
- Rafael Lanza Carioca
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🧠 MelquiadesV2 — Dual Grid Controller with Safe Shutdown
Version: 2.0.9 Stable | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Developer: Melquiades Systems
📘 Overview
MelquiadesV2 is a modular dual-grid Expert Advisor engineered for stability, transparency, and capital protection. It combines grid logic, adaptive volatility control, and a complete risk-management layer with automatic and manual shutdown circuits.
⚠️ Public Test Release (v2.0.9 Stable)
This version is fully functional and safe to use.
Released to gauge public interest and gather user feedback before version 2.1.0.
No profitability promises — the focus is engineering quality and safety.
🧩 How It Works
- Dual-Grid Core — manages independent Buy & Sell grids, which can run bidirectionally or in trend-following mode.
- Adaptive Volatility — adjusts grid spacing dynamically using ATR volatility metrics.
- Risk & Profit Layer — includes both per-symbol drawdown limits and global shutdown protection.
- Safe Shutdown System — automatically or manually closes all positions and halts trading when risk thresholds are breached.
- Profit Cycle Logic — closes all positions when the profit target is reached, applies a cooldown, then restarts automatically.
🧰 Quick Setup Guide
- Attach the EA to EURUSD, GBPUSD or XAUUSD (M15 – H1).
- Allow Algo Trading — default configuration is pre-tuned for safety.
- Optional adjustments:
- Local Max Drawdown (%) — per-symbol drawdown limit.
- Global Safe Shutdown (%) — portfolio-level safety threshold.
- Run a visual backtest to observe grid logic and shutdown triggers.
- Start in demo, then replicate settings on live account.
💡 The EA automatically pauses when risk or profit thresholds are reached — no manual stop required.
⚙️ Main Parameters
🧭 Core & Session
- Timer (sec): Internal update frequency of the EA.
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades opened by MelquiadesV2.
- Session Start / End: Trading window in server time.
- Max Spread (pts): Prevents entries if spread exceeds this threshold.
💰 Risk Management
- Local Max DD (%): Halts trading on this symbol if drawdown exceeds limit.
- Local Take Profit (%): Stops new trades once local profit goal is reached.
- Global Safe Shutdown (%): Triggers a full shutdown across all symbols if total drawdown exceeds limit.
- Grace Period (sec): Time delay before executing safe shutdown after trigger.
♻️ Grid Configuration
- Max Layers / Side: Maximum number of grid orders per direction (Buy/Sell).
- Bidirectional Mode: Enables simultaneous Buy and Sell grids.
- Base Step (pts): Distance between each grid level.
- Base Lot: Initial lot size for grid entry.
- Lot DD Reducer: Scales down lot size dynamically during drawdown.
🌪 Volatility Adaptation
- Volatility Coeff: ATR multiplier used to adjust grid spacing.
- ATR Period: Lookback period for ATR calculation.
- ATR Timeframe: Chart timeframe used to compute ATR volatility.
🎯 Profit Cycle
- Cycle Target (%): Profit goal as a percentage of current balance.
- Cycle Target (Value): Profit goal in account currency.
- Auto Restart: Enables automatic restart after profit cycle completion.
- Restart Delay (sec): Pause duration before new cycle begins.
🧩 Dual-Grid Logic
- Enable DualGrid: Master switch for DualGrid engine.
- Observer Mode: Logs DualGrid events without executing trades.
- Trigger DD (%): Arms DualGrid once global drawdown reaches this threshold.
- Warm-up Bars: Minimum bars elapsed since start before activation.
- Max Reverse Layers: Maximum number of counter-trend grid layers.
- DG Step (pts): Distance between DualGrid orders.
- DG Base Lot: Initial lot size for DualGrid orders.
- DG Multiplier: Progressive lot scaling factor between orders.
- DG Target Profit (%): Closes all DualGrid trades once this gain is reached.
- DG Cooldown (min): Waiting period before restarting after closure.
🧯 Manual Safety Control
- On-Chart Safety Button: Manual control to request safe shutdown.
- Confirm Prompt: Safety confirmation appears ~5 seconds before activation.
📈 Recommended Use
- Timeframes: M15 – H1
- Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
- Accounts: ECN / Raw Spread
- Minimum Deposit: ≈ 1 000 USD
- Default Mode: Grid Bidirectional = ON, DualGrid = OFF (for testing)
📜 Version History
- 2.0.9 Stable (Nov 2025) — Integrated Safe Shutdown + DualGrid; refactored risk engine; manual safety button added.
- 2.1.0 Planned (Jan 2026) — External JSON configuration, centralized parameter management, and license system.
🧠 Philosophy
MelquiadesV2 is not a black-box system but a controlled trading framework that protects capital, records every event, and stops itself when limits are reached.
Better no trade than uncontrolled loss.
⚖️ Disclaimer
Trading in the financial markets involves risk.
No trading system — manual or automated — can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.
MelquiadesV2 is designed to support disciplined and risk-controlled trading decisions, but the final responsibility for any trade remains with the user.
By installing and using this software, you acknowledge that all investment results are your own responsibility.
© 2025 Melquiades Systems — Autonomous Trading Frameworks