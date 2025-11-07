Desolator BLK

🖤 Desolator BLK – Adaptive Pulse / Stream / Force Engine

Desolator BLK is a next-generation adaptive Expert Advisor designed to trade with precision and discipline.
It synchronizes momentum, direction, and trend strength through its triple-core system — Pulse, Stream, and Force — to enter only when the market shows true intent.

Built for traders who prefer control, clarity, and consistent performance.

PROP-FIRM and LIVE TRADING COMPATIBLE !

⚙️ Core Components

🔸 Pulse Engine  – Detects short-term momentum surges (the “heartbeat” of price).
🔸 Stream Engine  – Measures the directional flow of trend movement.
🔸 Force Engine  – Confirms strength before any trade is executed.

Only when these three align does Desolator BLK strike.

🧠 Intelligent Trade Logic

✔ Trades only when Pulse, Stream, and Force engines confirm in sync.
✔ Built-in session logic (Asia / London trading hours).
✔ Controls maximum daily trades automatically.
✔ No grid. No martingale. No scalping spam.
✔ Risk defined upfront — every trade has its own SL and TP.
✔ Optional Break-Even mode with configurable trigger & buffer.

💎 Capital Protection System

🛡 Daily Profit Lock – Pauses trading once your profit goal is achieved.
🛡 Daily Drawdown Shield – Halts activity if max loss is reached.
🛡 Break-Even Mode – Automatically moves stop loss to secure position.
🛡 Session Guard – Closes trades outside allowed trading hours.
🛡 Margin Check – Prevents overexposure before every trade.

🧠 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M5 , Default

  • Pair:  XAUUSD

  • Minimum Balance: $100 or higher

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Broker Type: ECN/Raw spread preferred

🎯 Trading Philosophy

“The market moves in streams and pulses. The Desolator listens, adapts, and strikes with precision.”
Focused logic. Controlled risk. Adaptive performance.

