Obsidian Code

⚙️ Obsidian Code – Expert Advisor Description

🧠 Overview

Obsidian Code is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with surgical precision in the forex market.
Its core combines classic technical indicators with a fully modular structure, allowing the user to adjust everything from money management to entry filters without altering the base architecture of the algorithm.

The EA is optimized for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe, with predefined parameters adapted to stable and medium-trend market conditions.

🧩 General Settings

  • Comment0: "Default settings EUR/USD H1" → defines the default configuration and reference symbol.

  • m_magic: 12445 → unique magic number identifying the trades opened by the EA.

  • m_slippage: 50 → maximum slippage tolerance during order execution.

💼 Money Management

  • Comment1: "Money management"

  • InpStopLoss: 30 → sets the Stop Loss distance in pips.

  • InpTakeProfit: 90 → sets the Take Profit distance in pips.

  • IntLotOrRisk: risk → selects the money management mode: fixed lot or percentage risk.

  • InpVolumeLorOrRisk: 1 → value associated with the selected mode (percentage risk or fixed lot size).

📈 Indicator Inputs

  • Comment2: "Indicator inputs"

  • Indicator_period: 64 → general calculation period for the main internal indicator.

  • InpTimeControl: false → enables or disables time control.

  • InpStartHour: 1

  • InpEndHour: 22 → defines the allowed trading time range.

🖥️ Info Panel

  • Comment3: "Info panel"

  • inpColorSquare_in: clrSkyBlue → color of the main square in the information panel.

  • inpColorSquare: clrGreenYellow → border color of the panel display.

🧾 Additional Notes

  • All parameters can be adjusted directly from the input panel without modifying the source code.

  • The system is designed to maintain operational stability even under variable spread conditions.

  • Default parameters are optimized for backtesting and forward testing on EUR/USD H1, but can easily be adapted to other trading instruments.


Altri dall’autore
Titan Trader MQL5
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
️ Titan Trader — L’Expert Advisor di Precisione Definitivo Titan Trader è un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione, progettato per operare con precisione chirurgica sulla coppia EUR/USD (M15) . Combina gestione del rischio avanzata , controllo dinamico dei profitti e esecuzione ultra-rapida , offrendo un sistema solido e adattabile sia ai trader conservatori che a quelli più aggressivi. Gestione Intelligente del Rischio Titan Trader consente di scegliere tra lotto fisso o rischio percentuale ,
Symbiosis
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy + signal filter The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the EUR/USD graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it might do in the future. This EA analyzes a series of characteristic patterns that are used to identify the most likely price trend. Additionally, the EA
FREE
Equanimity
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
The following expert is based on the combination of the several indicators in order to find the optimal entry points when there are specific market conditions. This expert does not use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grid, averaging, etc. This strategy has been widely tested with good results in the last 10 years, where there have been a multitude of circumstances that the expert has been able to interpret and filter properly. Default parameters for "EUR / USD H4"
FREE
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Bollinger Bands King
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (2)
Experts
Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this  Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved. Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot. The default parame
Set point
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Please, if you like this AE, I would appreciate it if you could rate it with 5 stars    ️   ️   ️   ️   ️ THANK YOU!! Expert advisor based on 3 trend indicators and a signal filter to limit market entries when there are false signals. It is recommended to test and update this signal filter once a year to adapt to changing market conditions. The Expert Advisor includes the following parameters: Magic number: Maximum slippage: Stop loss (pips): Fixed lot or Risk: Filter signal: Info panel
Conqueror EA
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Low-Risk Expert Advisor for EUR/USD on MT5 Are you looking for a reliable and efficient trading solution for the EUR/USD H1 timeframe? Look no further! Our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) has been meticulously designed to deliver consistent results while prioritizing risk management and sustainability. Key Features of Our Expert Advisor Low-Risk Strategy : Unlike many EAs in the market, this system avoids high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or hedging. Your cap
Storm Algorithm
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Storm Algorithm (Algoritmo della Tempesta) Panoramica: Storm Algorithm è un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione basato sulla pura Price Action . Progettato per fornire segnali di trading estremamente precisi , combina analisi della struttura del mercato , riconoscimento dei pattern delle candele e un filtro di segnale adattivo , raggiungendo un equilibrio eccezionale tra frequenza operativa e affidabilità . A differenza dei sistemi tradizionali basati su indicatori ritardati, Storm Algorithm
Atlas Engine EURUSD
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Descrizione generale (Overview) L’Expert Advisor è un sistema di trading progettato con precisione per individuare punti di entrata ottimali rilevando inversioni di prezzo su livelli di mercato statisticamente significativi. Combina filtri analitici avanzati con un algoritmo di mediazione conservativo, migliorando la gestione delle posizioni e riducendo al minimo l’esposizione al rischio. L’EA monitora costantemente la dinamica dei prezzi per identificare zone di esaurimento, segnali di invers
Echelon FX MQL5
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Descrizione dell’Expert Advisor Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato per operare in modo dinamico seguendo la tendenza predominante del mercato, aprendo più ordini nella direzione ritenuta più probabile. La sua logica di gestione mira a catturare profitti ricorrenti durante i movimenti favorevoli e a mantenere sotto controllo le posizioni in perdita fino a un’inversione o a una correzione del prezzo. L’EA sfrutta le fasi di tendenza per accumulare profitti parziali e compensare le posizio
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione