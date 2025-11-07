RB EuroTrend EA
- Experts
- Rabab Benradouane
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
EuroTrend EA – Automated EURUSD Trading System
EuroTrend EA is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the EURUSD currency pair.
It analyzes market direction using a combination of trend and volatility indicators to identify structured, high-probability trading opportunities.
The Expert Advisor executes trades automatically based on predefined logic, focusing on long-term stability and controlled risk exposure.
It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions and aims to provide consistent trading behavior under different volatility levels.
Key Features
Optimized exclusively for EURUSD
Built-in trend and volatility analysis logic
Automatic trade execution and position management
Adjustable risk-control parameters (lot size, stop loss, take profit)
Works on MetaTrader 5
Suitable for all broker types (ECN/STP/swap-free)
Easy installation and setup
Recommended Settings
Timeframe: M5
Leverage: Minimum 1:500
Minimum Deposit: $200
Recommended Broker Type: Exness | XM | ICmarket
VPS: Recommended for stable operation
Strategy Overview
EuroTrend EA identifies the dominant market direction using internal filters and technical analysis.
When a clear trend is detected, the system opens trades accordingly and manages them using a risk-adjusted money management method.
It avoids overtrading and prioritizes capital safety in all operations.
Additional Information
After purchasing, please contact the developer via MQL5 messages to receive the optimized settings file and installation guide..
Summary
EuroTrend EA offers a structured, disciplined approach to automated EURUSD trading.
It combines technical precision with effective capital management to maintain consistent and safe performance over time.