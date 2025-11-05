Heikin Ashi EMA Trend Pro

## Heikin Ashi EMA Trend Pro


**A Robust, Trend-Following Expert Advisor with a Built-In Time Filter**


This is not just another "curve-fit" EA. This Expert Advisor is the result of rigorous, multi-year backtesting and optimization based on a popular trend-following strategy.

It is designed to solve the single biggest problem for trend traders: **avoiding choppy, sideways markets.**

Most trend strategies (like a simple EMA crossover) lose money during the low-volume Asian session. Our strategy solves this by intelligently **filtering out** these unprofitable hours and only activating during the high-volatility London and New York sessions.

---

### The Strategy: How It Works
This EA combines three powerful concepts into one robust strategy for **Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe**:

1.  **Core Trend Filter (H1 EMA Crossover):** The EA first identifies the main trend using an optimized **EMA crossover** on the H1 chart. It only looks for BUY signals in an uptrend and SELL signals in a downtrend.
2.  **Smart Entry (Pullback + HA Signal):** It does not chase the price. It patiently waits for the price to **pull back (bounce)** to the EMA "value zone." The entry is only triggered when a clean **Heikin Ashi** candle (with no wick) confirms the trend is resuming.
3.  **The "Secret Sauce" (Optimized Time Filter):** The EA only searches for new trades during the **most profitable, high-momentum hours** of the trading day. This filters out the unprofitable "chop" and focuses purely on high-quality trend moves.
4.  **Strict Risk Management:** Every trade has a predefined **Stop Loss** and **Take Profit**. **No Martingale, No Grid, No dangerous strategies.**


### How to Use (Optimized by Default)
The EA comes pre-loaded with the **fully optimized default settings** found in this backtest. You do not need to change any parameters.

1.  **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)
2.  **Timeframe:** **H1 (1 Hour)**
3.  **Minimum Deposit:** $500 (recommended based on the test's low drawdown)
4.  **Broker:** A low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended.
5.  **VPS:** A VPS is required for the EA to run 24/7.

Simply load the EA onto your XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled, and let it run.
Altri dall’autore
MSB Pro Dynamic Risk EA
Kemal Mustafa Ozkan
Experts
MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA: High Stability, Proven Profit "MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA" is the flagship product offered by the MSB Pro brand, designed to provide high and stable profit on the Gold (XAUUSD) market using powerful risk management and proven profitability protocols. This Expert Advisor utilizes a trend following and breakout strategy built on dynamic Stop Loss and equity protection. ️ Important Note (Read Before Using) This basic strategy does not guarantee profit in current market co
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione