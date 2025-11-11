Grid Boster
- Experts
- Giuseppe Genovese
- Versione: 1.5
- Attivazioni: 5
Grid Booster is a system designed to target price levels with a high probability of being reached. Most trades hit the TP directly with the first entry, but for all others,the expert uses an advanced grid system to recover from the downside and generate profit from each trade.
How to install
- The EA must be attached to M15 chart.
- it work well on AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP.
- It works better on AUDCAD.
Setting
- ShowPanel: Activate and Deactivate the Panel.
- ColorDN_1: Change the color of the bear candle.
- ColorDN_2: Change the color of the bear candlestick.
- ColorUP_1: Change the color of the bull candle.
- ColorUP_2: Change the color of the bullcandlestick.
- TimeStart: Expert advisor activation time.
- TimeStop: Expert Advisor Deactivation Time.
- InitialDeposit: Capital with which the expert starts working.
- BaseBalance: Amount of money needed to open 0.01 lotsExample: BaseBalance 1000 means that the volume of each order will be 0.01 lots for every 1000 USD or corresponding currency.
- TradeDistance: distance from the opening price of each order.
- Start_TP: TakeProfit of the first market order.
- MagicModifier: Use to attach the expert Advisor to multiple chart. For each chart, assign a different value from 1 to 30. Each value corresponds to a different Magic Number.
- MaxTrades: Maximum number of market orders.
- MaxSpread: Maximum spread allowed.
- MaxDrawdownMoney: Maximum amount of money you are willing to lose.
- MaxDrawdownPercent: Maximum amount on Percentage you are willing to lose.
Control Panel:
- Start/Stop: Toggles opening a new grid on and off.
- CloseALL: Close all market trades based on the comment.
Useful Tips:
- I recommend using an ECN broker with minimum leverage of 1 : 500 and a VPS to maximize system performance and stability.
- If you use the Expert on multiple currencies, my advice is to not give the BaseBalance a value lower than 1000 for each currency, remembering that it is a martingale system and must be used with very caution.
- Perform backtesting and a trial period in a demo account, at the same broker where you will install the expert, to avoid inconsistencies due to price variations between different broker and servers.