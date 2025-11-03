Trailing Stop Utility Multi Mode

🧭 Trailing Stop Utility – Multi-Mode & Multi-Symbol Control

If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me!
Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone. 💪

🚀 Overview

TrailingStopUtility_MultiMode_Fixed is a smart, flexible utility designed to manage trailing stops across multiple symbols and timeframes.
Lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds (no missing includes).

Whether you’re a manual trader or an EA user, this tool allows automated trailing stop management with three powerful modes — adaptable to any trading style: scalping, swing trading, or long-term setups.

⚙️ Key Features

 3 Flexible Trailing Modes:

  • Percent Mode – Define the trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.

  • Pips Mode – Use a fixed number of pips as your trailing distance.

  • ATR Mode – Dynamic trailing based on market volatility (ATR).

 Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support

  • Automatically manages open positions across all pairs and timeframes.

  • Works seamlessly with both manual trades and EA-opened orders.

 Smart & Customizable Triggers

  • Activate trailing based on percent gain, pips, or ATR multiplier.

  • Trailing begins only after profit conditions are met, avoiding premature SL adjustments.

 Magic Number Filtering & Custom Check Interval

  • Filter positions by MagicNumber to manage only specific EA trades.

  • Control the update frequency (CheckIntervalMS) for optimal performance.

 Informative On-Chart Display (Optional)

  • Displays current positions and trailing SL status directly on your chart.

💡 Why This Utility Is Better

  • Works independently — no need for any EA to function.

  • Intelligent SL logic: moves stops only in the direction of profit.

  • Ultra-fast performance: check intervals as low as 10ms with minimal resource usage.

  • Clean code: no external dependencies or extra includes.

🧩 Perfect For

  • Manual traders who want automatic trailing across all open positions.

  • EA users who need an extra trailing manager for multiple symbols.

  • Scalpers requiring ultra-fast SL adjustments.

  • Swing traders who prefer ATR-based adaptive trailing stops.

🧠 Pro Tips

  • For ATR mode, choose a timeframe that matches your trading style (e.g., H1 or H4 for swing trading).

  • Set ShowOnChart = true to monitor all active positions and trailing SL updates directly from your chart.

💬 Support & Feedback

Found a bug or have an idea for improvement?
Feel free to send me a message anytime — I’m always happy to assist and improve this utility for the community.

Altri dall’autore
Xauusd M1 Scalper Ichimoku MACD
Yafi Maulana Hakim
Experts
XAUUSD Scalper Pro Ichimoku MACD Scalper intelligente e aggressivo per XAUUSD M1 con Ichimoku + MACD + Filtro di Trend Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Panoramica XAUUSD Scalper Pro Ichimoku MACD è un Expert Advisor (EA) completamente automatico, progettato specificamente per il trading su XAUUSD (Oro) nel timeframe M1 (1 minuto) . L’EA combina l’analisi Ichimoku e MACD per individuare forti impulsi a breve termine e utilizza un filtro di trend multi-timeframe (H4) per aprire posizioni solo nella d
Momentum Fusion Multi Symbol
Yafi Maulana Hakim
Indicatori
Momentum Fusion (Multi-Symbol) — Version 1.4 Smart Combination of Trend and Momentum for More Accurate Entries Momentum Fusion intelligently combines Trend strength (EMA 50–200) and Momentum timing (RSI 2–14) to help traders identify trend continuation entries with stronger confirmation — all without switching charts or symbols. ️ Key Features Trend + Momentum Fusion: Merges mid-term trend signals (EMA) with short-term momentum (RSI) to generate cleaner, higher-quality entries. Multi-Sym
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione