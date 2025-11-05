Breakout Trail Pro

Unlock Dynamic Profit Protection with EA Trailing Stop!

Are you looking for an Expert Advisor that adapts to market movements, locks in profits, and minimizes losses with intelligent stop management? Introducing EA Trailing Stop, a robust and intuitive MT5 solution designed to optimize your trading strategy with its powerful breakout and dynamic trailing stop mechanism.

How It Works:

EA Trailing Stop employs a unique breakout strategy. It intelligently places both a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop order at a predetermined distance from the current market price. This strategy aims to capture significant market movements in either direction.

Once one of the pending orders is triggered, becoming an open position, the EA immediately cancels the opposing pending order, ensuring precise market entry.

The core strength of EA Trailing Stop lies in its advanced stop management:

Initial Fixed Stop Loss: Every position is opened with a pre-defined fixed Stop Loss, providing immediate risk protection from the outset.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: As your trade moves into profit, the EA activates a smart trailing stop. This feature dynamically adjusts your Stop Loss level, continually securing your gains while allowing your profits to run as far as the market will take them. When the market reverses and hits the trailing stop, the position is closed, and the EA resets, ready to capture the next market opportunity by placing new Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

Key Features:

Dual-Direction Breakout Strategy: Capitalizes on strong market momentum regardless of direction.

Automatic Pending Order Management: Cleans up untriggered orders for efficiency.

Robust Risk Management: Combines an initial fixed Stop Loss with dynamic trailing for comprehensive protection.

Intelligent Trailing Stop: Adapts to market price action, maximizing profit potential.

Fully Automated Cycle: Once a trade is closed, the EA automatically prepares for the next trading opportunity.

Customizable Parameters: Adjust lot size, pending order distance, fixed Stop Loss, and trailing stop distance to suit your trading style and risk tolerance.

MQL5 Market Compliant: Optimized to adhere to strict MQL5 validation rules, including dynamic volume and stop level adjustments.

Why Choose EA Trailing Stop?

Stop chasing the market. Let EA Trailing Stop do the hard work for you. It's engineered for traders who seek:

Automation: Reduce emotional trading and execute trades with precision.

Profit Optimization: Maximize gains in trending markets with an intelligent trailing mechanism.

Risk Control: Protect your capital with predefined Stop Loss levels.

Versatility: Adaptable across various currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) and timeframes (e.g., H1, M30, D1), subject to proper optimization. (Note: Optimal performance may vary based on specific market conditions and chosen parameters.)

Important Note: While tested to comply with MQL5 market requirements, always backtest and optimize the EA thoroughly on your chosen symbol and timeframe with your preferred settings before deploying it on a live account.

Get EA Trailing Stop today and let your profits trail!