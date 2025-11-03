Paranormal Insightment™

Use with : Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics – The Next-Gen Trend Visualizer > https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153904

Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ is a precision-engineered analytical indicator that blends momentum intelligence and trend confirmation into a single visual system.

It merges the DeMarker oscillator with a dynamic Moving Average filter, detecting price exhaustion and directional shifts with remarkable clarity. The indicator translates subtle market imbalances into actionable visual and auditory signals, helping traders anticipate potential reversals and momentum surges before they become obvious on the chart. (To analyze the price trend with the Maximum limit of the actual movement, the price will make a preparation step before continuing the next movement.)

Core Mechanism

At its core, Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ performs a dual-layer crossing analysis between:

DeMarker values — representing short-term buying or selling pressure, and

Moving Average of DeMarker — reflecting the broader underlying trend context.

By continuously monitoring the interaction between these two components, the indicator pinpoints the exact moment when market momentum flips from accumulation to distribution (and vice versa).

Each detected crossover is dynamically validated through a smart threshold filter to minimize noise, ensuring only meaningful signals are shown.

Key Technical Features

Adaptive Crossing Detection

Utilizes a refined function DetectCrossing() that evaluates both the current and previous DeMarker-MA relationship, filtered by a configurable sensitivity threshold. This ensures accurate detection of legitimate crossovers, not minor fluctuations. Smart Arrow Positioning

The function CalculateCrossPosition() intelligently places BUY/SELL arrows slightly above or below the corresponding line values, providing crystal-clear visual alignment with the actual crossover on the indicator subwindow. Integrated Alerts System

The ShowCrossAlert() module triggers context-aware alerts with clear, descriptive messages (and optional sound). Alerts are activated only when a valid crossover occurs on the most recent confirmed bar — avoiding redundant or premature signals. Visual and Color Dynamics

BUY and SELL crossovers are color-coded for instant recognition. Each event can change the plotted line color dynamically through PlotIndexSetInteger() , aligning the visual state of the indicator with its active signal mode. Noise Filtering and Slope Awareness

Optional slope normalization logic (via trend_slope / Point ) allows enhanced trend-strength estimation, enabling future extensions such as slope-based filtering or adaptive sensitivity scaling. High-Efficiency Architecture

The computation is handled inside the OnCalculate() loop with safe array operations ( SafeArrayGet , SafeArrayAssign ), ensuring stability even during high-frequency market updates.





Signal Logic Summary Condition

Market Bias

Visual Output

Alert Type

DeMarker crosses above MA

Bullish (momentum strengthening)

Upward arrow, buy color

BUY SIGNAL

DeMarker crosses below MA

Bearish (momentum weakening)

Downward arrow, sell color

SELL SIGNAL



Each signal is plotted precisely at the intersection point, adjusted for readability and confirmation strength.

Strategic Insight

The name “Paranormal Insightment™” reflects its purpose — to see beyond ordinary indicators.

Rather than reacting to price after the fact, it anticipates possible turning points through oscillator-trend interaction, giving traders a forward-looking view of potential price energy transitions.

It is especially effective when:

Used alongside ATR-based volatility filters or multi-timeframe confirmation, and

Combined with disciplined risk-management or trailing-stop automation for real-time execution.

Professional Applications

Short-term momentum trading and scalping

Trend reversal confirmation

Adaptive signal filtering within expert advisors (EA integration-ready)

Visual analysis in low-noise environments (H1–H4) or rapid-entry scalping (M1–M5)

Conclusion

Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ is more than a crossover tool — it is a momentum revelation engine that exposes hidden rhythmic shifts within market psychology.

By uniting oscillator depth with trend stability, it empowers traders to interpret market transitions with precision, intuition, and confidence.



