Impulse Momentum PRO – Smart ATR Impulse Scalper for XAUUSD (M1)

Impulse Momentum PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to capture genuine price impulses on XAUUSD (Gold) by combining precise momentum detection with an ATR-based volatility filter.

Its objective is to identify short-term directional movements on the M1 timeframe while maintaining strict risk control through a smart post-loss cooldown and dynamic trailing stop.

Main Features

Automatic detection of strong impulsive candles.

ATR-based volatility filter to avoid low-activity market phases.

Intelligent cooldown between trades and extended pause after losses.

Linear money management (1 lot per 10,000 €).

Dynamic trailing stop based on candle body size.

Compatible with all account types (Standard, ECN, Raw).

No martingale, grid, or artificial intelligence involved.

Strategy

The EA calculates the average candle body over a configurable lookback period to detect impulsive price movements exceeding a defined threshold ( ImpulseFactor ).

When volatility conditions are met ( MinATR ), a position is opened in the direction of the impulse with fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit levels.

A trailing stop then dynamically adjusts to secure profits while allowing the trend to continue.

Key Parameters

Parameter Description LotPerCapital Defines the lot size ratio based on account balance (e.g., 1 lot per 10,000 €). LookbackBars Number of candles used for average body size calculation. ImpulseFactor Multiplier that defines the impulse threshold. CooldownSec Minimum time between two trades. LossCooldownSec Additional cooldown after a losing trade. TrailMult Trailing stop distance multiplier. MinATR Minimum ATR volatility required for entry.

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Account type: Hedging (recommended)

Leverage: 1:500

Minimum deposit: 100 €

Broker: ECN or low spread (below 25 points)

Built-in Dashboard

Impulse Momentum PRO includes a detailed on-chart dashboard displaying:

Daily, weekly, and monthly profit

Total cumulative result

Win rate percentage

Number of winning and losing trades

Current EA status and account equity

This real-time panel provides a clear overview of live performance without checking the trade history.

Strategy Type

Short-term scalping based on market impulses

Trend-following orientation

No martingale or grid

Suitable for continuous 24/7 VPS operation

Summary

Impulse Momentum PRO is a fast, disciplined scalping system designed to deliver consistent short-term entries with reliable risk management.

It is aimed at traders looking for a clear, technical, and efficient approach on XAUUSD M1, without unnecessary complexity.