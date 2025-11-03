Effortless multi-symbol monitoring — all in one view.

Stay on top of multiple markets at once with the Multi Symbol Monitor Panel, a compact yet powerful tool that displays mini charts for up to 7 symbols within a single subwindow. Instantly load any symbol onto the main chart with one click — no more chart flipping or window clutter.

Who Is It For?





Key Features

Monitor Up to 7 Symbols — Watch up to seven symbols simultaneously. Built-In Indicators— Add trend indicators and oscillators to all charts uniformly. One-Click Load — Instantly switch the main chart to any mini chart’s symbol with a single click. Clean Chart Design — Charts stripped of all clutter — no scales, no distractions, just price action. Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects the chart background and adjusts the panel color scheme for optimal visibility.

How It Works 1. Attach the tool to any chart. 2. The panel automatically fills the mini charts with symbols from the raw Market Watch list (unsorted). To maintain this order, make sure automatic sorting in Market Watch is disabled. 3. The first displayed symbol in the panel is determined by the Offset Symbol Number specified in the input settings.

Supported Indicators Trend Indicators: Moving Average

2 Moving Averages

Bollinger Bands

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Parabolic SAR

Alligator

Fractals

Envelopes Oscillators: RSI (Default)

RSI Full Window 30/70 Levels

RSI Full Window 32/68 Levels

Stochastics (Default)

Stochastic Full Window 20/80 Levels

MACD

CCI

Momentum

ATR

OBV

Accumulation/Distribution

Force Index

Williams %R

DeMarker

ADX

Notes & Limitations Indicators: The colors and styles of the indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.





Designed specifically for this panel makes multi-symbol monitoring effortless while keeping the workspace organized and focus sharp — enabling efficient, responsive decision-making in fast-moving markets.








