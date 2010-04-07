Super Entry Signals MT5 — Trend Entries That Make Sense

Trade with structure, not guesses. Super Entry Signals MT5 finds clear, rule‑based breakout opportunities in the direction of the prevailing move and presents them with clean arrows and an optional horizontal guideline from the signal candle. It’s built for practical, trend‑based execution: spot the pullback, confirm strength, and enter on a decisive breach — with alerts ready the moment a bar opens.

Recommended use: H1 and H4 on Metals (e.g., XAUUSD) and Indices (e.g., US30, NQ100). The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe.

What It Does

- Detects robust swing areas using an adaptive core metric and tolerance, filtering out noisy spikes.

- Confirms signals with a built‑in proprietary filter to reduce low‑quality entries.

- Issues BUY/SELL signals when price breaks the most recent structure in a way that aligns with trend continuation logic.

- Draws arrows and an optional forward horizontal guideline from the signal candle’s open for quick visual execution.

- Sends multi‑channel alerts (popup, sound, push, email) on Open of new bars only — no repainting of signals.

Why You Will Like It

- Trend‑based and structured: focuses on pullback/breakout continuation instead of random oscillations.

- Clean charting: arrows and minimal lines, with optional chart theme presets for visibility.

- Sensible risk workflow: structure‑based entries make stop placement intuitive.

- Non‑repainting logic: alerts are generated only on Candle Open so you know when to enter even before the candle forms.

- Flexible: works across symbols/timeframes; optimized for H1/H4 Metals and Indices.

Best Practices

- Timeframes: H1 and H4 on Metals and Indices provide a strong balance of noise vs. signal quality. Lower timeframes work but can be choppier.

- Entries: act on the arrow on the open of the signal candle (the indicator waits for a bar close and shows an alert on the next open by design).

- Stops: many traders place stops beyond recent structure.

- Exits: trail along new highs/lows or scale out at key sessions/levels.

- Confluence: combine with higher‑timeframe bias, session ranges, or ATR‑based stops for a complete plan.

Inputs You Can Tune

- Core Settings: core period and tolerance for the underlying strength/anchor engine.

- Anchor Detection: lookback width, minimum plateau width, confirmation on/off.

- Alerts: popup, sound (custom wav), push, email; on open of new bars only.

- Visuals: arrow offset in pips, forward guideline length, line style/width; optional chart color presets.

- Performance: limit bars used for heavy calculations and how many bars to draw objects on.

Non‑Repainting Design

- Signals appear on candle open and NEVER change; buffers are managed so prior arrows are not changed after the fact.

- Anchor detection and filter checks are evaluated in a strictly forward‑safe way for live and backtest consistency.

What You’ll See On Chart

- Green arrows for BUY, Orange/Red arrows for SELL, plotted at the breach with your chosen offset.

- A horizontal guide line from the signal candle’s open, extended forward for the length you set.

Tips

- Start with defaults on H1/H4 for XAUUSD or popular indices. If markets are noisy, increase the minimum plateau width or tolerance slightly.

- Use the performance limits on very long histories to keep charts snappy.

Important

- This is an indicator, not an EA. It does not open/close trades for you.

- Always test and align with your risk plan. No indicator is a guarantee of profit.

Support