EVTL Panel

A powerful and elegant manual trading panel for MT5, designed for fast execution, clean interface, and full control of your trades.
Built for prop firm traders, scalpers, and discretionary traders who need precision, automation helpers (BE, trailing, partials), and risk-based position sizing.

  • One-click trading: BUY, SELL, pending orders (Limit & Stop).

  • Risk or fixed-lot mode: auto lot calculation by % risk or manual volume.

  • Smart Risk/Reward link: automatic TP update when SL changes.

  • Break Even system: move SL to BE + offset automatically.

  • Trailing stop control: full configuration of activation & step in points.

  • Partial close buttons: 25%, 50%, 75% or manual close.

  • Spread filter: prevents new orders during high spread.

  • Advanced subpanel:

    • News filter toggle

    • Prop Firm mode (daily limits)

    • Daily Drawdown and Profit limits

  • BE, Trailing and Advanced toggles: quick visual feedback with color states.

  • All operations on current symbol or all symbols (Close All / Close Symbol).


