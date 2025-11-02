TreasureHunter MT4

About the Author

Trading without EA is doomed to fail! Even if you achieve short-term profits, in the long run, without EA, you will inevitably fail in the end!

From our decades of trading experience, we are aware that market changes are diverse, sometimes with patterns and sometimes chaotic. As a result, a variety of technical indicators have emerged. In different time and environmental factors, various indicators will play their respective roles.

Regarding EA

Taolishen EN is an EA with multiple trading strategies and a loyal trading partner for experienced traders.

EA has a range of trading strategies and ideas, which can meet the needs of trading without human involvement; On the other hand, it can also be manually transformed into various trading methods.

EA has multiple trading strategies that allow us to trade according to our set strategies in different market environments; We can also define various indicators for EA to execute trades based on; We can also have EA execute our analysis for trading based on our own analysis.

The variability of EA: During the trading process, we can modify the parameter values and change the trading methods of EA at any time, making it a trading partner.

formulate a strategy

1. Customizable strategies can be used, such as trends, grids, trend Martin, trend grids, and so on.

Various indicators such as MA, MACD, KDJ, Bolling, and one or more combinations of indicators can be set as trading references for EA.

3. You can customize trend lines, balance lines, etc. as trading references for EA.

4. Trading areas can be set to allow EA's designated trading areas to operate.

Trading settings of 5 or more can be merged simultaneously to form a complex trading strategy idea, which can be executed by EA.

User Manual

This is an EA with extensive functionality, so we need guidance on its use.

For MT4

EA customization

Many experienced investors are afraid when using EA written by others because they do not know the principles and strategies of EA trading. Here, if you have a strategy but do not write an EA, you can seek our expertise to write your own proprietary EA. You can contact us via email: 2356692354@qq.com Please send your trading philosophy and strategy to our email according to our method, and we will write a dedicated EA for you in the shortest possible time. Moreover, we will keep your strategy confidential for you.