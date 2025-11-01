Double Range Breakout EA

Double Range Break – Configurable trading bot - ostinato-trading.com

RangeBreak is an intraday trading strategy based on range breakouts, designed to capture the strongest breaks while filtering out false signals.

This fully configurable version gives the user complete control over the settings, so the bot can match their trading style—risk management, position sizing, volatility filters, and breakout logic.

The bot lets you set up two distinct, independent range windows to diversify entry conditions and smooth performance over time—all within a single bot.

This EA allows you to use two independent range-breakout logic on a single chart.

For each range, you can :

- Set the range window (start/end hour and minute).



- Choose market or pending orders for entries.

- Set an order delete time.

- Trade long only, short only, or both.



- Add an entry distance buffer from the range high/low (points or %).

- Apply range-size filters (min/max in points or %).

- Configure SL/TP by points, percentage, or range-multiple

- Size orders by fixed lots, fixed $ risk, or range-multiple.

- Limit daily trades (max longs, max shorts, max total).

- Cap the number of simultaneous positions.

- Enable breakeven (by points, %, range-multiple).

- Use a trailing stop (by points, %)

- Define a trading session time (start/end time) and optionally close all positions outside it.

- Add extra entry conditions (moving averages, crossovers, custom indicators).

- Set a magic number and range drawing color.