DARE Institutional Scalper Pro (MT5)

Automated scalping system designed for institutional-grade capital allocation and risk governance.

Developed by DARE Investments, this EA ensures strict compliance with drawdown, exposure, and profit mandates — ideal for asset managers and professional traders.

🧠 Core Features

✅ Adaptive risk sizing by balance, equity, or margin.

✅ Real-time performance dashboard with drawdown tracking.

✅ Automated capital protection — daily/weekly/monthly limits.

✅ Advanced trailing (MA, candle, Ichimoku).

✅ Multi-asset support (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

✅ News filter to pause during high-impact events.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15–H1

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100

Minimum balance: $200

Risk: 1% per trade

Works best with low-spread ECN brokers

💼 Institutional Features

Drawdown Governance (daily/weekly/monthly caps)

Compliance-friendly logs

Real-time high-water marks

Exportable performance reports

📊 Performance Summary (2024)

Month Return (%) Jan +14.75 Feb +11.97 Mar +10.47 Apr +17.67 May +7.32 Jun +27.03 Jul +8.97 Aug +17.75 Sep -6.28 Oct +13.81 Nov +34.34 Dec -9.51 Total: +148.29% (Average monthly: +13.2%)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Trading involves risk; use the EA on demo or small capital first.

