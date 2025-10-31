Live Signal >>> CLICK here (I'm trading "Royal Trader" + "Royal Trader II" on this signal). (Trading will start next week, 03/11/2025).

"ROYAL TRADER II" puts out Reversal OCO pending orders on very specific levels, NO dangerous strategies, each trade have a hard SL and TP.

Warning 1; EA not suitable for brokers like Exness and Trade Nation which produce an abnormal Sunday day candle, GMT2/GMT3 brokers won't be a problem.

Warning 2; Please make sure your broker allows OCO pending orders.

Recommended:

AUDCHF, Daily Chart, set file in comment #1.

GBPJPY, Daily Chart, set file in comment #2.

USDJPY, Daily Chart, set file in comment #2.



VPS Compulsory.

The "Royal Trader" series MUST be traded on its own account, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.

Risk Management; Recommended $200 account balance for every 0.01 lots, trading both EA's all 7 pairs.

Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.