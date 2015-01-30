G7FX Trading System
Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor
PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES
Multi-Timeframe Testing Results:
- 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more
- 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD)5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD
Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+
WHAT MAKES G7FX UNIQUE?
1. Smart Order Flow Technology
- Break of Structure Detection - Identifies high-probability market reversals
- Liquidity Sweep Recognition - Catches institutional money moves
- Order Block Analysis - Trades from professional supply/demand zones
- Engulfment Confirmation - Filters weak signals for quality entries
2. Professional Volume Profile
- Point of Control (POC) visualization in real-time
- Value Area High/Low identification
- Buy vs Sell Volume distribution analysis
- Market Profile integration for institutional-grade analysis
3. Triple Risk Management System
Choose the risk method that fits YOUR trading style:
Option 1: Percentage Risk
- Risk a fixed % of your balance (e.g., 1%)
- Perfect for growing accounts
- Automatic position sizing
Option 2: Fixed Lot Size
- Trade consistent lot sizes
- Simple and predictable
- Great for testing strategies
Option 3: Fixed Money Risk NEW!
- Risk exactly the same dollar amount every trade
- Professional institutional approach
- Example: Risk $50 per trade, EA adjusts lot size automatically based on stop distance
4. Military-Grade Safety Features
- 100+ Point Stop Validation - Prevents broker rejections
- Margin Pre-Check - Never trades without sufficient funds
- OrderCheck() Verification - Validates every trade before execution
- Maximum Lot Cap - User-defined safety limit
- Spread Protection - Adjusts for high-spread conditions
- Auto Lot Reduction - Scales down if margin is tight
COMPREHENSIVE FEATURES
Trading System:
- Order Flow with Break of Structure
- Volume Profile with POC (Point of Control)
- Market Profile visualization
- Liquidity sweep detection
- Engulfment pattern confirmation
- Smart entry timing
- Retest confirmation
Trade Management:
- Auto-Close Feature - Lock profits at X pips (customizable)
- Fixed or Dynamic SL/TP - Choose your style
- Risk:Reward Ratio Control - Set your preferred R:R
- Trailing Stop Option - Protect profits automatically
Professional Dashboard:
- Real-time account information
- Live trade statistics
- Win rate tracking
- Order flow status display
- POC level indicators
- Signal alerts
- Performance metrics
VISUAL EXCELLENCE
Modern Dark Theme:
- Professional blue/red volume profile colors
- Clean candle visualization (green bullish, red bearish)
- Gold POC lines for easy identification
- Yellow Value Area markers
- Target level indicators
- Market structure highlights
User-Friendly Interface:
- Easy-to-read dashboard
- Real-time signal notifications
- Clear buy/sell zone markers
- Volume distribution bars
- Professional chart styling
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS
Order Flow Settings:
- Break of Structure Period (default: 30)
- Retest Detection Bars (default: 10)
- Minimum Retest Distance
- Liquidity Check Parameters
Entry Filters:
- Engulfment confirmation toggle
- Liquidity target validation
- Minimum candle size filter
- Enable/disable buy or sell trades
Volume Profile:
- Profile period (bars to analyze)
- Number of price rows (resolution)
- Volume bar width
- Color customization
- Show/hide profile elements
Risk Management:
- Choose risk type (%, fixed lots, or fixed money)
- Set risk percentage (0.1% - 10%)
- Define fixed lot size
- Set fixed money risk amount
- Maximum lot size cap
- Auto-close profit target (in pips)
Stop Loss & Take Profit:
- Fixed SL in pips (optional)
- Fixed TP in pips (optional)
- Risk:Reward ratio (default: 2.5)
- Dynamic calculation based on order blocks
Dashboard:
- Show/hide dashboard
- Customize position (X, Y coordinates)
- Color scheme options
- Text size and font
TESTED & VERIFIED
MQL5 Strategy Tester Approved Passes all broker validation tests No "Invalid stops" errors No "Volume limit" errors No margin errors
Tested Successfully On:
- EURUSD (H1, M30, M15, M5, M1)
- GBPUSD (M30, M15, M5)
- XAUUSD (D1, H4, H1, M30)
- USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD
- All major forex pairs
- Gold, Silver, Indices (US500, US30, etc.)
ACCOUNT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS
Starter Account ($500-$1,000):
Risk Type: Fixed Money Fixed Money: $10-$20 Max Lot Size: 0.5 Auto Close: 10 pips ``` **Small Account ($1,000-$2,500):** ``` Risk Type: Fixed Money Fixed Money: $25-$50 Max Lot Size: 1.0 Auto Close: 15 pips ``` **Medium Account ($2,500-$5,000):** ``` Risk Type: Percentage Risk Percent: 1.0% Max Lot Size: 2.0 Auto Close: 20 pips ``` **Large Account ($5,000+):** ``` Risk Type: Percentage Risk Percent: 1.0-2.0% Max Lot Size: 5.0 Auto Close: Optional
RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES
Best Performance:
XAUUSD (Gold): H1, M30, M15 EURUSD: H1, M30, M15, M5 GBPUSD: M30, M15, M5 USDJPY: H1, M30, M15
Excellent Results:
AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD (H1, M30) Major crosses: EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY (M30, M15) Indices: US500, US30, NAS100 (M30, M15)
Scalping Mode:
M5 & M1 timeframes
- Fast execution
- Multiple trades per day
- Tested with 5,500+ trades
- Requires good broker execution
WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
Beginner Traders - Easy setup, automated trading Intermediate Traders - Advanced customization options Professional Traders - Institutional-grade analysis tools Scalpers - Fast M5/M1 execution capability Swing Traders - H4/D1 position trading Portfolio Managers - Multi-pair simultaneous operation
INSTALLATION & SETUP
Quick Start Guide:
- Install the EA
- Copy G7FX_EA.ex5 to /Experts folder
- Restart MT5
- Attach to Chart
- Open desired pair and timeframe
- Drag EA onto chart
- Click "Allow Algo Trading"
- Configure Settings
- Choose Risk Type
- Set risk amount (%, lots, or $)
- Set Max Lot Size
- Enable Auto Close (optional)
- Adjust timeframe-specific settings
- Start Trading
- EA will analyze market automatically
- Dashboard shows real-time status
- Trades execute when conditions met
Recommended Broker Settings:
- Low spread (< 2 pips for majors)
- Fast execution (< 100ms)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- No restrictions on EA trading
- Minimum deposit: $500
WHAT YOU GET
G7FX Expert Advisor (.ex5 file) Complete User Manual (PDF) Optimal Settings Guide Video Setup Tutorial Pair & Timeframe Recommendations Money Management Calculator Lifetime Free Updates Email Support
SPECIAL FEATURES
Smart Trade Execution:
- Waits for optimal entry timing
- Avoids high-impact news (optional)
- Respects market sessions
- Spread filter protection
Advanced Logging:
- Detailed trade reasoning
- Performance metrics tracking
- Error detection and reporting
- Trade journal integration
Multi-Chart Support:
- Run on multiple pairs simultaneously
- Independent magic number per chart
- Centralized dashboard option
- Portfolio risk management
IMPORTANT NOTES
Broker Requirements:
- ECN or STP broker recommended
- Low spreads essential for M5/M1 scalping
- No trading restrictions on EAs
- Reliable execution speed
Risk Disclosure:
- Past performance doesn't guarantee future results
- Always start with demo account
- Test settings before live trading
- Never risk more than you can afford to lose
- Use proper risk management (1-2% max per trade)
Updates:
- Regular bug fixes
- New features added monthly
- Strategy improvements
- Performance optimizations
- Free for lifetime
Version: 2.12 Release Date: October 2025 Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3950+) File Size: 450 KB Language: English Interface
