Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor

PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES

Multi-Timeframe Testing Results:

30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more

15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD)
5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD

Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+

WHAT MAKES G7FX UNIQUE?

1. Smart Order Flow Technology

Break of Structure Detection - Identifies high-probability market reversals

Liquidity Sweep Recognition - Catches institutional money moves

Order Block Analysis - Trades from professional supply/demand zones

Engulfment Confirmation - Filters weak signals for quality entries

2. Professional Volume Profile

Point of Control (POC) visualization in real-time

Value Area High/Low identification

Buy vs Sell Volume distribution analysis

Market Profile integration for institutional-grade analysis

3. Triple Risk Management System

Choose the risk method that fits YOUR trading style:

Option 1: Percentage Risk

Risk a fixed % of your balance (e.g., 1%)

Perfect for growing accounts

Automatic position sizing

Option 2: Fixed Lot Size

Trade consistent lot sizes

Simple and predictable

Great for testing strategies

Option 3: Fixed Money Risk NEW!

Risk exactly the same dollar amount every trade

Professional institutional approach

Example: Risk $50 per trade, EA adjusts lot size automatically based on stop distance

4. Military-Grade Safety Features

100+ Point Stop Validation - Prevents broker rejections

Margin Pre-Check - Never trades without sufficient funds

OrderCheck() Verification - Validates every trade before execution

Maximum Lot Cap - User-defined safety limit

Spread Protection - Adjusts for high-spread conditions

Auto Lot Reduction - Scales down if margin is tight

COMPREHENSIVE FEATURES

Trading System:

Order Flow with Break of Structure

Volume Profile with POC (Point of Control)

Market Profile visualization

Liquidity sweep detection

Engulfment pattern confirmation

Smart entry timing

Retest confirmation

Trade Management:

Auto-Close Feature - Lock profits at X pips (customizable)

Fixed or Dynamic SL/TP - Choose your style

Risk:Reward Ratio Control - Set your preferred R:R

Trailing Stop Option - Protect profits automatically

Professional Dashboard:

Real-time account information

Live trade statistics

Win rate tracking

Order flow status display

POC level indicators

Signal alerts

Performance metrics

VISUAL EXCELLENCE

Modern Dark Theme:

Professional blue/red volume profile colors

Clean candle visualization (green bullish, red bearish)

Gold POC lines for easy identification

Yellow Value Area markers

Target level indicators

Market structure highlights

User-Friendly Interface:

Easy-to-read dashboard

Real-time signal notifications

Clear buy/sell zone markers

Volume distribution bars

Professional chart styling

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

Order Flow Settings:

Break of Structure Period (default: 30)

Retest Detection Bars (default: 10)

Minimum Retest Distance

Liquidity Check Parameters

Entry Filters:

Engulfment confirmation toggle

Liquidity target validation

Minimum candle size filter

Enable/disable buy or sell trades

Volume Profile:

Profile period (bars to analyze)

Number of price rows (resolution)

Volume bar width

Color customization

Show/hide profile elements

Risk Management:

Choose risk type (%, fixed lots, or fixed money)

Set risk percentage (0.1% - 10%)

Define fixed lot size

Set fixed money risk amount

Maximum lot size cap

Auto-close profit target (in pips)

Stop Loss & Take Profit:

Fixed SL in pips (optional)

Fixed TP in pips (optional)

Risk:Reward ratio (default: 2.5)

Dynamic calculation based on order blocks

Dashboard:

Show/hide dashboard

Customize position (X, Y coordinates)

Color scheme options

Text size and font

TESTED & VERIFIED

MQL5 Strategy Tester Approved Passes all broker validation tests No "Invalid stops" errors No "Volume limit" errors No margin errors

Tested Successfully On:

EURUSD (H1, M30, M15, M5, M1)

GBPUSD (M30, M15, M5)

XAUUSD (D1, H4, H1, M30)

USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD

All major forex pairs

Gold, Silver, Indices (US500, US30, etc.)

ACCOUNT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS

Starter Account ($500-$1,000):

Risk Type: Fixed Money
Fixed Money: $10-$20
Max Lot Size: 0.5
Auto Close: 10 pips

Small Account ($1,000-$2,500):
Risk Type: Fixed Money
Fixed Money: $25-$50
Max Lot Size: 1.0
Auto Close: 15 pips

Medium Account ($2,500-$5,000):
Risk Type: Percentage Risk
Percent: 1.0%
Max Lot Size: 2.0
Auto Close: 20 pips

Large Account ($5,000+):
Risk Type: Percentage Risk
Percent: 1.0-2.0%
Max Lot Size: 5.0
Auto Close: Optional

RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES

Best Performance:

XAUUSD (Gold): H1, M30, M15 EURUSD: H1, M30, M15, M5 GBPUSD: M30, M15, M5 USDJPY: H1, M30, M15

Excellent Results:

AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD (H1, M30) Major crosses: EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY (M30, M15) Indices: US500, US30, NAS100 (M30, M15)

Scalping Mode:

M5 & M1 timeframes

Fast execution

Multiple trades per day

Tested with 5,500+ trades

Requires good broker execution

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Beginner Traders - Easy setup, automated trading Intermediate Traders - Advanced customization options Professional Traders - Institutional-grade analysis tools Scalpers - Fast M5/M1 execution capability Swing Traders - H4/D1 position trading Portfolio Managers - Multi-pair simultaneous operation

INSTALLATION & SETUP

Quick Start Guide:

Install the EA Copy G7FX_EA.ex5 to /Experts folder

Restart MT5 Attach to Chart Open desired pair and timeframe

Drag EA onto chart

Click "Allow Algo Trading" Configure Settings Choose Risk Type

Set risk amount (%, lots, or $)

Set Max Lot Size

Enable Auto Close (optional)

Adjust timeframe-specific settings Start Trading EA will analyze market automatically

Dashboard shows real-time status

Trades execute when conditions met

Recommended Broker Settings:

Low spread (< 2 pips for majors)

Fast execution (< 100ms)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

No restrictions on EA trading

Minimum deposit: $500

WHAT YOU GET

G7FX Expert Advisor (.ex5 file) Complete User Manual (PDF) Optimal Settings Guide Video Setup Tutorial Pair & Timeframe Recommendations Money Management Calculator Lifetime Free Updates Email Support

SPECIAL FEATURES

Smart Trade Execution:

Waits for optimal entry timing

Avoids high-impact news (optional)

Respects market sessions

Spread filter protection

Advanced Logging:

Detailed trade reasoning

Performance metrics tracking

Error detection and reporting

Trade journal integration

Multi-Chart Support:

Run on multiple pairs simultaneously

Independent magic number per chart

Centralized dashboard option

Portfolio risk management

IMPORTANT NOTES

Broker Requirements:

ECN or STP broker recommended

Low spreads essential for M5/M1 scalping

No trading restrictions on EAs

Reliable execution speed

Risk Disclosure:

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

Always start with demo account

Test settings before live trading

Never risk more than you can afford to lose

Use proper risk management (1-2% max per trade)

Updates:

Regular bug fixes

New features added monthly

Strategy improvements

Performance optimizations

Free for lifetime

Version: 2.12 Release Date: October 2025 Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3950+) File Size: 450 KB Language: English Interface

