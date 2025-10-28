The ORB Guardian MT4
- Experts
- Cedric Landry Shema
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Symbol: Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD)
Timeframe: M5 – M15
Type: Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor)
Single order trading support: YES
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT)
Run without prior setup: YES
ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout EA
A precision-built trading system that captures volatility breakouts during key market sessions while maintaining strict prop-firm rule protection.
No martingale. No grid. Fully automated risk control.
Input Overview
General Trading Inputs
-
Magic Number – unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades.
-
Lot Size – fixed volume for each trade.
-
Stop Loss (%) – stop loss distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).
-
Take Profit (%) – take profit distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).
Range Inputs
-
Range Start (minutes) – minute of the day when range calculation begins.
-
Range Duration (minutes) – period over which the range high/low is measured.
-
Range Close (minutes) – time when the EA stops trading the range (–1 = off).
Breakout Mode
-
Mode 0 (ONE_SIGNAL) – trade immediately when price breaks the range.
-
Mode 1 (TWO_SIGNALS) – trade only after breakout confirmation.
Range Days
-
Monday–Friday toggles – choose which weekdays to trade.
(Example: disable Friday if you avoid end-of-week volatility.)
Prop Firm Account Protection
-
IsPropAccount – enables prop-firm safety module.
-
Initial Balance / Profit Target – used to monitor challenge progress.
-
Start of Challenge / Length – sets challenge start date and duration.
-
MaxDDay / MaxDDWeek / MaxDDMonth / MaxDDTotal – automatic trading stop if equity drawdown exceeds configured limits.
Dashboard Settings
-
Show Dashboard – display on-chart stats and status.
-
Dashboard X / Y / Width / Height – position and size controls.
Display Settings
-
Background Color – dashboard background color.
-
ChartColorTradingOff / On – chart colors for disabled or active trading states.