🔥 Tick Velocity Pro — The Real-Time Market Pulse Indicator

Tick Velocity Pro is a next-generation tick-based momentum analyzer that converts raw tick data into a live market energy visualization.

It tracks the speed and direction of every price tick — showing whether buyers or sellers dominate — and transforms this into a clean, easy-to-read histogram.

⚙️ Core Concept

Each incoming tick is analyzed in real time:

📈 Upward ticks → Buyer momentum

📉 Downward ticks → Seller momentum

These are accumulated to build a dynamic dual-color histogram, providing instant insight into real-time order flow and pressure.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

1️⃣ Real-Time Velocity Engine

Continuously measures tick speed and direction.

This engine reacts instantly to micro price changes — far faster than candle-based indicators.

2️⃣ Adaptive Trading Styles

Four built-in adaptive modes automatically optimize the algorithm for your trading horizon:

🟡 Scalping — 100 ticks/bar (ultra-fast response)

🟢 Day Trading — 500 ticks/bar (balanced precision)

🔵 Swing Trading — 1000 ticks/bar (stable reliability)

🟣 Position Trading — 2000 ticks/bar (long-term consistency)

3️⃣ Enhanced Alert System

Detects five major market conditions:

🟢 Strong Uptrend — Sustained bullish dominance

🔴 Strong Downtrend — Sustained bearish dominance

🟡 Bullish Reversal — Upward shift confirmed

🔵 Bearish Reversal — Downward shift confirmed

⚡ Momentum Breakout — High-volatility acceleration zone

Each alert includes momentum %, confirmation bars, and consistency metrics — helping traders make confident decisions.

4️⃣ Comprehensive Status Panel

Displays real-time trading context:

┌─ STATUS PANEL ────────────────┐ │ CONDITION: STRONG BULLISH │ │ ACTION: EXECUTE BUY │ │ SIGNAL: STRONG BUY │ │ MOMENTUM: 85.5 % │ ← consistency level │ CONFIRMED: 4 /5 bars │ ← confirmation count └────────────────────────────────┘

Instantly see what the market is doing, what to do next, and how reliable the signal is.

5️⃣ Anti-Whipsaw Protection

Multi-bar confirmation logic ensures every signal is statistically consistent:

input int AnalysisBars = 5; input double TrendStrengthThreshold = 70.0; input int MinBarsForReversal = 3;

This dramatically reduces false alerts in ranging or noisy markets.

🏆 ADVANTAGES

Adaptive Across Market Conditions

Dynamically adjusts internal thresholds based on ATR and volatility: ComputeAdaptiveThresholds(); // Auto-calibrated per market condition

Non-Repainting Algorithm

✅ Histogram does not repaint

✅ Alerts stay fixed once triggered

✅ Momentum history remains verifiable

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Works seamlessly on M1–D1 charts — automatically scales with trading style

Intuitive Interface

On-chart buttons to toggle Alert, Auto Mode, and Style Real-time status panel and color-coded signals

Ultra-Light Performance

Timer-based updates minimize CPU load even on tick-heavy symbols (e.g. Gold, US30, BTCUSD)

⚠️ WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

1️⃣ Ranging Markets

❌ May trigger alternating buy/sell signals

✅ Use Swing or Position mode (500–1000 ticks) for more stable readings

2️⃣ High Tick Settings

❌ 2000 ticks/bar = slower but more stable signals

✅ Adjust to match your strategy and timeframe

3️⃣ Indicator Dependence

❌ Do not trade blindly on indicator output

✅ Combine with:

Price action structure

Support/resistance zones

Order block or market context





📈 HOW TO USE

Step 1 — Setup

Trading Style = DAY TRADING Ticks Per Bar = 500 Alert = ON Auto Mode = ON

Step 2 — Read the Status Panel

CONDITION: STRONG BULLISH → Bias BUY

ACTION: EXECUTE BUY → Confirmed entry

SIGNAL: STRONG BUY → Confidence high

MOMENTUM > 60% → Consistency confirmed

CONFIRMED ≥ 3 bars → Signal validated

Step 3 — Execute Trade

🟢 BUY when: Strong Bullish or Bullish Reversal

🔴 SELL when: Strong Bearish or Bearish Reversal

🎯 STRATEGY TEMPLATES

1️⃣ Trend Following

Wait for Strong Uptrend/Downtrend Enter on small pullbacks Target continuation structure

2️⃣ Reversal Trading

Wait for Bullish/Bearish Reversal Confirm with price action Target nearest S/R or imbalance

3️⃣ Momentum Breakout

Wait for Momentum Breakout alert Enter on breakout confirmation Target measured move projection

⚙️ Optimal Presets

For Beginners:

Trading Style = DAY TRADING Ticks Per Bar = 500 Analysis Bars = 5 Trend Strength Threshold = 70.0 Min Bars For Reversal = 3

For Experts:

Trading Style = SWING Ticks Per Bar = 1000 Analysis Bars = 8 Trend Strength Threshold = 75.0 Min Bars For Reversal = 4

💡 FINAL NOTES

Tick Velocity Pro reveals the true heartbeat of the market by translating raw tick movement into a visual narrative of buyer–seller strength, momentum consistency, and directional conviction.

It does not predict price, but it measures real-time energy flow — helping you anticipate which side is taking control before the candle closes.

Combine it with solid trade management and structural confluence, and you’ll gain a unique, data-driven perspective on market behavior unseen by traditional indicators.

✅ No Repainting

✅ Auto-Adaptive

✅ Multi-Timeframe Ready

✅ Designed for Professional Traders



