Tick Velocity Pro

🔥 Tick Velocity Pro — The Real-Time Market Pulse Indicator

Tick Velocity Pro is a next-generation tick-based momentum analyzer that converts raw tick data into a live market energy visualization.
It tracks the speed and direction of every price tick — showing whether buyers or sellers dominate — and transforms this into a clean, easy-to-read histogram.

⚙️ Core Concept

Each incoming tick is analyzed in real time:

  • 📈 Upward ticks → Buyer momentum

  • 📉 Downward ticks → Seller momentum
    These are accumulated to build a dynamic dual-color histogram, providing instant insight into real-time order flow and pressure.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

1️⃣ Real-Time Velocity Engine

Continuously measures tick speed and direction.

This engine reacts instantly to micro price changes — far faster than candle-based indicators.

2️⃣ Adaptive Trading Styles

Four built-in adaptive modes automatically optimize the algorithm for your trading horizon:

  • 🟡 Scalping — 100 ticks/bar (ultra-fast response)

  • 🟢 Day Trading — 500 ticks/bar (balanced precision)

  • 🔵 Swing Trading — 1000 ticks/bar (stable reliability)

  • 🟣 Position Trading — 2000 ticks/bar (long-term consistency)

3️⃣ Enhanced Alert System

Detects five major market conditions:

  • 🟢 Strong Uptrend — Sustained bullish dominance

  • 🔴 Strong Downtrend — Sustained bearish dominance

  • 🟡 Bullish Reversal — Upward shift confirmed

  • 🔵 Bearish Reversal — Downward shift confirmed

  • Momentum Breakout — High-volatility acceleration zone

Each alert includes momentum %, confirmation bars, and consistency metrics — helping traders make confident decisions.

4️⃣ Comprehensive Status Panel

Displays real-time trading context:

┌─ STATUS PANEL ────────────────┐ CONDITION: STRONG BULLISH ACTION: EXECUTE BUY SIGNAL: STRONG BUY MOMENTUM: 85.5% consistency level CONFIRMED: 4/5 bars confirmation count └────────────────────────────────┘

Instantly see what the market is doing, what to do next, and how reliable the signal is.

5️⃣ Anti-Whipsaw Protection

Multi-bar confirmation logic ensures every signal is statistically consistent:


    

        

            

        

    



    

        input int AnalysisBars = 5;
input double TrendStrengthThreshold = 70.0;
input int MinBarsForReversal = 3;

This dramatically reduces false alerts in ranging or noisy markets.

🏆 ADVANTAGES

  • Adaptive Across Market Conditions
    Dynamically adjusts internal thresholds based on ATR and volatility:

    ComputeAdaptiveThresholds(); // Auto-calibrated per market condition

  • Non-Repainting Algorithm
    ✅ Histogram does not repaint
    ✅ Alerts stay fixed once triggered
    ✅ Momentum history remains verifiable

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
    Works seamlessly on M1–D1 charts — automatically scales with trading style

  • Intuitive Interface
    On-chart buttons to toggle Alert, Auto Mode, and Style

    • Real-time status panel and color-coded signals

  • Ultra-Light Performance
    Timer-based updates minimize CPU load even on tick-heavy symbols (e.g. Gold, US30, BTCUSD)

⚠️ WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

1️⃣ Ranging Markets
❌ May trigger alternating buy/sell signals
✅ Use Swing or Position mode (500–1000 ticks) for more stable readings

2️⃣ High Tick Settings
❌ 2000 ticks/bar = slower but more stable signals
✅ Adjust to match your strategy and timeframe

3️⃣ Indicator Dependence
❌ Do not trade blindly on indicator output
✅ Combine with:

  • Price action structure

  • Support/resistance zones

  • Order block or market context


📈 HOW TO USE

Step 1 — Setup


    

        

            

        

    



    

        Trading Style = DAY TRADING
Ticks Per Bar = 500
Alert = ON
Auto Mode = ON

Step 2 — Read the Status Panel

  • CONDITION: STRONG BULLISH → Bias BUY

  • ACTION: EXECUTE BUY → Confirmed entry

  • SIGNAL: STRONG BUY → Confidence high

  • MOMENTUM > 60% → Consistency confirmed

  • CONFIRMED ≥ 3 bars → Signal validated

Step 3 — Execute Trade

  • 🟢 BUY when: Strong Bullish or Bullish Reversal

  • 🔴 SELL when: Strong Bearish or Bearish Reversal

🎯 STRATEGY TEMPLATES

1️⃣ Trend Following

  1. Wait for Strong Uptrend/Downtrend

  2. Enter on small pullbacks

  3. Target continuation structure

2️⃣ Reversal Trading

  1. Wait for Bullish/Bearish Reversal

  2. Confirm with price action

  3. Target nearest S/R or imbalance

3️⃣ Momentum Breakout

  1. Wait for Momentum Breakout alert

  2. Enter on breakout confirmation

  3. Target measured move projection

⚙️ Optimal Presets

For Beginners:

Trading Style = DAY TRADING Ticks Per Bar = 500 Analysis Bars = 5 Trend Strength Threshold = 70.0 Min Bars For Reversal = 3

For Experts:


    

        

            

        

    



    

        Trading Style = SWING
Ticks Per Bar = 1000
Analysis Bars = 8
Trend Strength Threshold = 75.0
Min Bars For Reversal = 4

💡 FINAL NOTES

Tick Velocity Pro reveals the true heartbeat of the market by translating raw tick movement into a visual narrative of buyer–seller strength, momentum consistency, and directional conviction.
It does not predict price, but it measures real-time energy flow — helping you anticipate which side is taking control before the candle closes.

Combine it with solid trade management and structural confluence, and you’ll gain a unique, data-driven perspective on market behavior unseen by traditional indicators.

No Repainting
Auto-Adaptive
Multi-Timeframe Ready
Designed for Professional Traders


Altri dall’autore
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicatori
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
Tick Velocity
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicatori
TickVelocity with Smart Alert : Real-Time Buyer vs Seller Speed Dominance **️ Discover the raw energy of the market with the TickVelocity with Smart Alert indicator. Go beyond standard volume and price action to measure the speed and momentum of price changes, revealing the true underlying dominance of buyers or sellers in real-time. This essential tool provides a clear, separate-window view of market dynamics and features a sophisticated Smart Alert System to catch explosive moves early!
FREE
AI Volatility Map
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicatori
AI Volatility Map The AI Volatility Map is a professional indicator designed to analyze market activity by measuring spread and tick velocity. It provides traders with a clear view of market energy levels, helping to identify periods of high volatility, low activity, or sudden changes in momentum. This indicator is especially useful for spotting potential breakouts, trend continuations, or dead market conditions. Key Features: Volatility Score (Blue Line): Represents the normalized market volat
FREE
Smart Trendline Auto Snap Tool
Deyna Kurniawan
Utilità
Overview The Smart Trendline Auto Snap Tool is a powerful utility designed to automatically align any trendline to the most accurate price points — High, Low, or Close — in real time. Built for traders who value precision and confidence, this tool eliminates the guesswork often associated with manual trendline drawing. Many traders struggle with inconsistent or subjective trendlines that lead to uncertainty in trade decisions. This tool solves that problem by using a precise snapping algorithm t
FREE
Supertrend Analysis Dashboard
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicatori
Supertrend Analysis Dashboard (Multi-Timeframe Edition) Advanced Real-Time Trend, Volatility & Risk Analysis Tool for Smart Traders Short Description A professional multi-timeframe Supertrend indicator with a real-time analytical dashboard, risk alerts, pullback zones, and higher-timeframe confirmation system — all visualized directly on the chart. Full Description Supertrend Analysis Dashboard is a next-generation indicator that combines Supertrend logic, multi-timeframe confirmation, and r
Horizontal Bollinger Bands with Squeeze Alert
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicatori
Simple Horizontal Bollinger Bands with Squeeze Alert (HLINE BB Pro) Description This indicator draws horizontal Bollinger Band lines (Upper, Middle, and Lower) directly on the chart and updates them dynamically in real-time. It provides a clear visual representation of market volatility, and helps traders easily identify potential breakout zones when the market transitions from low volatility (squeeze) to high volatility (expansion). The indicator is designed to be lightweight , visually simple
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione