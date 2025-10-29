Ninja Scalper X: Dynamic Grid Breakout EA for Gold M5

Ninja Scalper X is a dynamic grid breakout Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe using the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is engineered for traders prioritizing capital protection and steady growth.





Strategy and Safety

The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics, identifying key trading ranges and strategically placing pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts.

Logic: Trades are based on logical market structure, avoiding high-risk methodologies.

Safety: The EA does not use Martingale or dangerous compounding. Every trade has a fixed stop loss.

Adaptive Entry: Uses ATR-based minimum range enforcement and a dynamic breakout buffer to ensure entries occur only during genuine volatility expansions.

Key Features

1. Advanced Trailing Stop System

Choose from three professional trailing stop modes:

2. Intelligent Lot Sizing & Risk Management

Three modes for calculating optimal lot sizes:

Fixed Lot: Manual control.

Risk Simple (percentage-based): Consistent exposure.

Risk Dynamic (SL distance-based): Adaptive position sizing for precise risk-per-trade control.

3. Dynamic Grid System (Optional)

An advanced, volatility-adaptive grid system:

Adaptive Spacing: Uses ATR for spacing adjustments.

Smart Management: Automatically closes opposite or distant levels.

4. Breakeven Stop

Automatically moves the stop loss to the entry price plus an offset, securing risk-free positions once the trade reaches the trigger distance.

Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision

The EA uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance entry quality:

Dual Time Filters: Configure two independent trading windows to target high-activity sessions.

News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, GDP, CPI).

RSI Filter: Helps avoid buying into overbought (>70) or selling into oversold (<30) markets.

Spread Protection: Maximum spread for entry: Prevents opening in unfavorable conditions. Maximum spread while in loss: Automatically closes losing positions if the spread widens excessively.



Comprehensive Risk Management

Prop Firm Mode

Dedicated controls for meeting challenge requirements:

Daily Loss Caps: Default 3% .

Total Loss Limits: Default 8% .

Automation: Can automatically close all positions when the daily loss threshold is reached.

Additional Controls

Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a user-defined percentage.

Anti-Martingale: Optional feature that slightly increases lot size after wins (not losses) to capitalize on winning streaks.

Recommendations and Requirements





Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Pair Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe 5-minute (M5) Account Type ECN or Raw Spread account highly recommended Minimum Deposit $250 recommended Leverage 1:30 or higher Recommendation Run on a demo account for at least one week before live trading.

What You Get

10 activations .

Free lifetime updates .

Dedicated setup support.

Pricing Purchase:

In order to be fair for everybody, the price will increase as it gets more popularity. Price Copies left 49USD 10 99USD 10 199 USD 15 399 USD 20 499 USD 25 699 USD 30 999 USD Final

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.