⚠️ Important Notice: For Security & Anti-Piracy Reasons To protect our intellectual property from theft and unauthorized distribution: The file available for download on this page is a NON-FUNCTIONAL DEMO version. It is for display purposes only and does not represent the trading performance of the commercial product. To get a FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL version, please contact us on Telegram: @TRLsupport After purchase, you will receive the official, full-featured EA directly from us via private message, along with installation support. We take these measures to protect our secret algorithms and to ensure that our paying customers receive a high-quality, secure, and supported product

Unlock Systematic Alpha in the NASDAQ with Alpha NQSW1"

The Quantitative Swing Trading EA Designed for Disciplined Performance and Prop Firm Success.

The quest for a consistent edge in the markets, particularly in a dynamic index like the NASDAQ, is the ultimate challenge for traders. Emotional decision-making, market noise, and the inability to backtest a disciplined strategy are the most common hurdles. What if you could outsource the execution to a system built for one purpose: to systematically generate alpha?

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Introducing Alpha NQSW1, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) that redefines algorithmic swing trading for the NASDAQ.

The End of Emotional Trading

Alpha NQSW1 is not just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system built on a foundation of quantitative analysis. It identifies and acts on clear, statistically-backed trading patterns, completely removing fear and greed from the equation. This allows you to step away from the screens, confident that a disciplined, unemotional strategy is managing the trades.

Engineered for the NASDAQ

While generic EAs spread their logic thin across multiple instruments, Alpha NQSW1 employs a deep-focus approach. It is exclusively engineered for the NASDAQ (NQ Futures/Mini), allowing its algorithms to be finely tuned to the unique volatility, momentum, and swing characteristics of this tech-heavy index. Specialization leads to precision.

A Strategy Built to Capture Trends: The Quantitative Swing

The "SW" in Alpha NQSW1 stands for Swing Strategy. This EA is designed to capture significant market moves over a period of days to weeks, avoiding the noise of intraday fluctuations. It operates on a clear quantitative framework

Pattern-Based Logic: It trades only on well-defined quantitative patterns, not vague indicators.

Systematic Execution: Every entry, exit, and risk management decision is rule-based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Evolving Intelligence: Annual Updates

The market is not static, and neither is Alpha NQSW1. A key pillar of our offering is the commitment to annual updates. This ensures the core strategy adapts to evolving market regimes, protecting your investment and giving you confidence in the long-term viability of the system.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Our Offering: Flexibility and Prop Firm Readiness

We understand that traders have different needs. That’s why we’ve created a flexible and supportive offering:

Monthly Rental with Private VPS (PVS): Get started quickly and affordably. Our monthly rental plan includes a secure and low-latency Private VPS to ensure your EA runs 24/5 without interruption.

Prop Firm Compliance Made Easy: Planning to use Alpha NQSW1 with a prop firm? We have you covered. We can customize the trade comments to follow your name or identifier, adding a layer of authenticity and helping you build trust during your evaluation and beyond.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Backtest Data :



Expert : Alpha NQSW1 (Version 1.0)

Symbol : Pair : NASDAQ, USTEC

Date Test : 1 Januari 2020 - 30 Oktober 2025 Timeframe : Any timeframe

Capital : 10.000 USD



Remarks : File on MQL5 is dummy only, we do not share at MQL5 our Original EA version. Please contact DM for more information ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ready to Systematize Your NASDAQ Trading?

If you are a serious trader or a prop firm candidate looking for a disciplined, data-driven edge in the NASDAQ, your search ends here.

Contact us directly on Telegram to discuss your needs and find the right deal.

Click Here to Contact Us on Telegram

Take the emotion out of your trading. Let Alpha NQSW1 work on the numbers, so you can focus on the results.



