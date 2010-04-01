Moving Average Signal Histogram

The Moving Average Signal Histogram indicator transforms the classic price and moving average comparison into an intuitive histogram. Instead of overloaded lines and levels, it offers a clear color signal:
  • Green bar — the closing price is above the moving average
  • Red bar — the closing price is below or at the moving average
This approach allows you to instantly assess the current market structure and identify changes in the dominant direction—without unnecessary noise.

Flexibility and clarity

  • Multiple instances on a single chart — you can add multiple indicators with different moving average periods (e.g., 20, 50, and 200) to simultaneously monitor short-, medium-, and long-term levels.
  • Instant color understanding — no need to remember which line represents what: green = price above the moving average, red = price below the moving average. The color itself indicates the current market position relative to the selected moving average.
  • Convenient identification — each instance is automatically labeled in a separate window with the period (e.g., "MA 20," "MA 50"), and the color logic remains consistent across all instances. This makes multi-period analysis fast and visually transparent.

Additional Features

  • Built-in alerts – the indicator automatically detects price and moving average crossovers on a completed bar and sends a notification.
  • Works in a separate window – doesn't clutter the main chart and can be easily combined with other analysis tools.
  • Full compatibility with MetaTrader 5 – suitable for both visual analysis and automated trading systems.
Moving Average Signal Histogram is more than just an indicator; it's a visual filter for market momentum. It transforms the abstract relationship between price and moving average into a clear, instantly readable picture, revealing details that are easily missed on a standard chart.

Suitable for both manual trading and as a logical building block in automated strategies.

Learn more about expert advisors, indicators, and other trading aspects by subscribing to our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper


