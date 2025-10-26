SOLUNA AI: Where Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Meets Professional Trading

🚀 Transform Your Trading Experience with True AI Power

Imagine a tireless analyst working for you 24/7—never sleeping, never missing an opportunity, and constantly learning from every market movement. SOLUNA AI delivers institutional-grade artificial intelligence directly to your MetaTrader 4 terminal, turning complex market analysis into clear, actionable trading decisions.

This is not a simplified indicator system. It thinks, analyzes, and adapts like a human expert—but with machine precision, zero emotion, and limitless capacity.

🧠 Powered by the World's Most Advanced AI Technology

Connect to an unparalleled AI ecosystem to unlock deep market intelligence and lightning-fast execution:

🌟 Google Gemini : Access enterprise-level market insight for deep, qualitative analysis.

: Access enterprise-level market insight for deep, qualitative analysis. ⚡ Groq AI : Utilize lightning-fast inference for rapid market assessment and execution (Ideal for Live Trading).

: Utilize lightning-fast inference for rapid market assessment and execution (Ideal for Live Trading). 🎯 OpenRouter: Leverage a diversified network of multiple specialized AI models at your command.

📋 Step-by-Step: How to Register and Obtain Your API Keys

Before you can unleash the full power of SOLUNA AI, you need to obtain API keys from the supported AI providers. Follow these detailed instructions:

1️⃣ Google Gemini API Key

Why use Gemini? Google's Gemini provides sophisticated, context-aware analysis perfect for comprehensive market research and pattern recognition.

Registration Steps:

Visit Google AI Studio Sign in with your Google account Accept the Terms of Service if prompted Click "Create API Key" button Choose one of the following: Create a new Google Cloud project (recommended for first-time users)

Use an existing Google Cloud project Click "Create" to generate your key Copy the API key immediately using the copy icon Store it securely—you'll need it for SOLUNA AI configuration

Important Notes:

Free tier available with generous daily limits

Ideal for deep analysis and strategic decision-making

No credit card required for basic usage

2️⃣ Groq AI API Key

Why use Groq? Groq delivers the fastest inference speed in the industry—perfect for live trading where milliseconds matter.

Registration Steps:

Navigate to Groq Console Create a new Groq account or sign in if you already have one Complete email verification if required Once logged in, you'll see the API Keys dashboard Click "Create API Key" button Give your key a descriptive name (e.g., "SOLUNA-AI-Trading") Click "Submit" to generate the key Critical: Copy your API key immediately—it will only be shown once Save it in a secure password manager or encrypted file

Important Notes:

Groq offers extremely fast response times (ideal for scalping and day trading)

Free tier available for testing

Best choice for real-time market reactions

3️⃣ OpenRouter API Key

Why use OpenRouter? Access multiple premium AI models through a single, unified API—giving you flexibility and redundancy.

Registration Steps:

Go to OpenRouter Settings Sign in using one of these methods: Google account

GitHub account

Email registration Navigate to the "Keys" section (if not already there) Click "Create Key" button Provide a descriptive name (e.g., "SOLUNA-Trading-Bot") (Optional) Set usage limits or budget caps for additional control Click "Create" to generate your key Copy the API key and store it securely Recommended: Add credits to your account (typically $5-$20 to start)

Important Notes:

Pay-as-you-go pricing model

Access to 100+ different AI models

Excellent for diversified strategy testing

Monitor your usage dashboard to control costs

🔧 Configuring SOLUNA AI with Your API Keys

Once you have obtained your API keys, follow these steps to integrate them into SOLUNA AI:

Configuration Steps:

Open MetaTrader 4 Load SOLUNA AI Expert Advisor on your desired chart Access EA Settings: Right-click on the EA → Properties → Inputs Locate the AI Configuration Section Enter Your API Keys: Gemini_API_Key : Paste your Google Gemini key

Groq_API_Key : Paste your Groq key

OpenRouter_API_Key : Paste your OpenRouter key Select Your Preferred AI Provider: Choose Gemini for comprehensive analysis

Choose Groq for ultra-fast live trading

Choose OpenRouter for model diversity Save Settings and click "OK" Test Connection: The dashboard should display "AI Connected ✓"

Security Best Practices:

⚠️ Never share your API keys publicly

Store keys in encrypted password managers

Use separate keys for testing and live trading

Regularly rotate your keys for enhanced security

Monitor API usage dashboards for unexpected activity

Set up billing alerts to prevent overuse

🛡️ Superior Capital Protection & Intelligent Risk Control

Professional traders prioritize capital preservation. SOLUNA AI is built on this principle, featuring dynamic risk management and unparalleled protection from market shocks.

Intelligent News Protection System

Never be caught off-guard by high-impact announcements. Our system goes beyond simple time-based blocking:

📰 Real-time Economic Calendar Integration

🚫 Automatic Trading Suspension before major events

before major events 📊 Currency-Specific Impact Analysis for precise filtering

for precise filtering ✅ Only trades when fundamental and technical conditions align

Advanced Risk Management Features:

Dynamic Lot Sizing : Position sizing adjusts automatically based on your defined risk tolerance (e.g., 1-5% per trade)

: Position sizing adjusts automatically based on your defined risk tolerance (e.g., 1-5% per trade) Real-time Equity Monitoring and risk reduction mechanisms

and risk reduction mechanisms 7 Professional Trailing Stop Methods : Manual (Fixed Pips) ATR-Based (Volatility Adaptive) Profit Percentage Smart Adaptive (ATR + RSI) Fibonacci Levels Breakout-Based Auto Breakeven Protection

:

🎨 Complete Transparency: No Black Box Trading

See exactly what the AI is thinking, when, and why.

✨ Professional Dashboard : View the current AI analysis (BUY/SELL/HOLD), the predicted Win Rate Percentage, and the Signal Urgency Level in real-time

: View the current AI analysis (BUY/SELL/HOLD), the predicted Win Rate Percentage, and the Signal Urgency Level in real-time ⚛ Neural Network Visualization : Watch an animation showing the AI's decision-making process

: Watch an animation showing the AI's decision-making process 📊 Performance Metrics: Track success rate, profit factor, and learning progress

🎓 The Self-Improving Engine

Every trade is a lesson. SOLUNA AI analyzes its complete trade history—learning from both wins and losses—to refine its pattern recognition and decision-making logic, resulting in ever-increasing accuracy over time.

Continuous Learning Features:

Pattern recognition improvement

Market condition adaptation

Strategy optimization based on performance

Automatic parameter tuning

💎 Who Benefits Most?

👔 Professionals unable to monitor charts all day

unable to monitor charts all day 😴 Traders seeking worry-free, automated execution

seeking worry-free, automated execution 💰 Investors wanting consistent, data-driven returns

wanting consistent, data-driven returns 🎯 Anyone tired of emotional, impulsive trading decisions

tired of emotional, impulsive trading decisions 📈 Algorithmic traders seeking AI-powered edge

seeking AI-powered edge 🌍 Global traders needing 24/7 market coverage

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Assets: Forex, Gold, Metals

Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)

⚠️ Important Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk, and you may lose your entire investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose. AI is highly intelligent but not psychic. Professional risk management is essential.

This is not financial advice. Trade responsibly.