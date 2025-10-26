Trendlordking01
- Indicatori
- Dong Liang Zheng
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This technical indicator is suitable for foreign exchange and precious metal trading, featuring low noise. Red indicates a downtrend, while green represents an uptrend. Utilizing advanced technology and years of trading experience, it eliminates noise to form smooth curves, making it ideal for trend-following traders. It provides clear trend identification and offers straightforward entry and exit conditions for traders. Source code is available upon request. For further assistance or other services, please contact us. Thank you for your support. Wishing you all success in trading.